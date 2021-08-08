Rachel DeLoache Williams: age, husband, Vanity Fair, My Friend Anna, worth

Rachel DeLoache Williams is a photographer, writer, and former Condé Nast photo editor. DeLoache is the author of My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress, a book that chronicles how she was scammed out of more than $62,000 by Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. Her book has been named one of Time's 100 Must-Read Books of 2019. More about Rachel's life is in this interesting bio. Read on!

Rachel DeLoache Williams, the former Conde Nast photo editor who was scammed by Anna Delvey. Photo: @rdwilliams

Source: Instagram

Rachel DeLoache Williams' profile summary

Birthday: January 29, 1988

January 29, 1988 Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee, The United States

Knoxville, Tennessee, The United States Age: 33 years old (as of 2021)

33 years old (as of 2021) Current residence: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Career: Writer, Photographer, Creative Producer

Writer, Photographer, Creative Producer Book: My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress

Father: Joshua Williams

Joshua Williams Education: Kenyon College

Kenyon College Degree: Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Studio Art

Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Studio Art Year of graduation: 2010

2010 Instagram: @rdwilliams

Rachel DeLoache Williams' age

Rachel was born on January 29, 1988, in Knoxville, Tennesee. As of 2021, she is 33 years old. Her age is evident from the first lines of her piece on Vanity Fair about how Anna Delvey scammed her:

According to my closest friends and various suspect Internet sources, turning 29 on January 29, 2017, marked my golden birthday. At the time, I wasn't sure what that meant, but I had a gut feeling about my 30th year: it was going to be special; it was going to be good.

Father

Rachel DeLoache Williams' father, Joshua Williams, ran for Congress during the 2016 elections in the USA. He was a Democrat in a district that had voted in Republicans since 1855. He lost his primary to Renee Hoyos, who eventually lost the general election.

Rachel's father, Joshua Williams, ran for Congress in 2016. Photo: @rdwilliams

Source: Instagram

Education

DeLoache graduated from Kenyon College in May 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Studio Art.

Rachel DeLoache Williams' job at Vanity Fair

DeLoache moved to New York City in 2010 and landed her dream job in the photo department at Vanity Fair, where she worked for nearly a decade.

At Vanity Fair, she helped produce photo shoots, including for the annual Hollywood and New Establishment issues. She also worked with the magazine's leading photographers and iconic subjects.

As a photography editor for Vanity Fair, her job involved logistical arrangements for high-profile photo shoots.

Condé Nast, which owns Vanity Fair, ultimately laid her off in February 2019.

Anna Delvey and Rachel DeLoache Williams

Rachel DeLoache Williams became famous after she wrote about her experience with Anna Delvey in Vanity Fair, published in April 2018, for which the magazine paid her $1,300. The story was eventually turned into a book, My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress.

My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams chronicles the story of how Anna Delvey, a con artist posing as a German heiress in New York City, seduced Rachel with her friendship and then scammed her out of more than $62,000.

Rachel's first book, My Friend Anna, details her experience with Anna Delvey, who scammed her out of more than $62,000. Photo: @rdwilliams

Source: Instagram

Rachel met Anna through friends in February 2015. At the time, all of them believed Anna when she said that she was a German heiress with a $60 million trust fund. Anna's Instagram page solidified the image that she was painting. Williams said,

"Anna didn't post on Instagram that regularly, but before I met her I saw that she had 40,000 something followers and that gave her a base line of validity in my mind. That and the fact that she knew my friends. It served as an instant background check which isn't reliable, obviously. It's interesting to think about whether or not social media impacted Anna's desire to simulate this lifestyle that perhaps she had seen online and on social media."

Rachel revealed that her new friend Anna Delvey was generous and picked up the tab for lavish dinners, sauna sessions, drinks, and regular workout sessions with a celebrity personal trainer.

Anna then proposed an all-expenses-paid trip to Marrakech at the five-star La Mamounia hotel, and Rachel jumped at the opportunity. However, the vacation took a dark turn when Anna's credit cards stopped working mysteriously, and she asked Rachel to start fronting the costs - for flight, meals, shopping, and their $7,500 per night private villa.

In the end, more than $62,000 had been charged to Rachel's credit cards.

Anna had promised to reimburse Rachel when they returned to New York, but this never happened.

Rachel discovered that Anna had left a trail of unpaid bills wherever she has been. A mortified Rachel then contacted the district attorney and helped bring down one of NYC's most notorious con artists.

Rachel's piece about her falling victim to Anna Delvey turned into a book deal and project with HBO. Photo: @rdwilliams

Source: Instagram

Rachel DeLoache Williams' book deal and HBO project

Williams' experience was turned into a book and an HBO project with Lena Dunham.

According to Rachel DeLoache Williams' HBO deal, she was paid $35,000 for adaptation rights.

Rachel DeLoache Williams' unfortunate experience with Anna Delvey cost her more than $62,000. However, the writer has turned the tables and used her excellent writing skills to turn the ordeal into a book, My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress.

