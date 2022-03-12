Who is Lauren Summer? Age, height, boyfriend, pictures, career, net worth

Who is Lauren Summer? She is a freelance runway and editorial model from the United States. She is known for posting revealing pictures on her @heylaurensummer Instagram account, which has over 2.6 million followers as of March 2022. How well do you know the American internet sensation? Keep reading to find out more about her personal life and career.

Lauren Summer gained fame in 2019 during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series. The match had to be momentarily stopped when the internet star and her friends flashed their breasts to promote their online magazine Shagmag. They were removed from the game, and the model was banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums.

Lauren Summer’s age and early life

The model was born on 10th August 1994 in Apopka, Florida, United States. Little is known about her family, but she seems close to them as she often posts them on her Twitter. She has also kept her life before fame under wraps.

Lauren Summer’s boyfriend

The editorial model is yet to introduce anyone to the public. It is not clear if she is in a relationship at the moment or just focusing on her modelling career.

Lauren Summer’s career

Summer is a freelance runway and editorial model. She featured in Playboy in April 2017 and has appeared in several magazines, including Celebrations, Lucky Magazine, LIONS Magazine, and Fuse Magazine. In 2020, she launched her online magazine called Summer Magazine. Summer is also a gamer on Twitch, and her account has over 15.7 thousand followers as of March 2022.

Lauren Summer’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the internet personality has a net worth of $1 million in 2022. Lauren Summer’s modelling career is her primary source of income.

Social media presence

The model has established her presence across several social media platforms. Lauren Summer’s Instagram has over 2.6 million followers in 2022, while her Twitter account has more than 123.8 thousand followers. She is also on Onlyfans, where she shares hot pictures herself. Lauren Summer’s Onlyfans account is @heylaurensummer.

Body measurements

The model has a gorgeous and perfectly toned body. Lauren Summer’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m). Her eye colour is green, and her hair is blonde.

Lauren Summer’s hot Instagram pictures often leave her fans admiring her great looks. Here are some of her gorgeous photographs.

The internet sensation has modelled for several magazines and the runway. She currently has her own magazine, Summer Magazine, in which she features herself and pictures of other beautiful models.

The social media personality knows how to select clothes that fit her perfectly. She has a great fashion sense and always looks great in any type of cloth she wears.

The model has a gorgeous slim body with features many ladies dream of having. Her body measures 33-26-35.

The social media sensation is not afraid to show the world her toned body. She often shares sexy snaps with her more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Lauren Summer’s biography reveals a woman who is confident with what she does. Her story inspires young women to take advantage of what they have and turn it into a fortune.

