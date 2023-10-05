Sizwe Dhlomo has defended Liesl Laurie Mthombeni against social media trolls accusing her of not loving her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni enough

Dhlomo emphasized that Liesl genuinely loves Dr Musa and dismissed claims of their marriage being one-sided, urging trolls to leave the couple alone

Many Mzansi social media users supported Dhlomo's stance, attributing the trolling to jealousy and expressing admiration for Dr Musa and Liesl's seemingly perfect relationship

Outspoken media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has defended Liesl Laurie Mthombeni against social media trolls who alleged that she doesn't love her husband Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Sizwe Dhlomo has defended Liesl Laurie against online trolls. Image: @liesllaurie and @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo comments on Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie's relationship

Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni's marriage has been charting social media trends after fans accused Dr Musa Mthombeni of doing too much on social media. Many trolls said the star seems a little too desperate.

Reacting to trolls who had suggested that the celebrity couple's marriage is one-sided, Sizwe Dhlomo said that was not true. The star noted that Liesl actually loves her husband Dr Musa as much as he does.

The star also told trolls to leave the couple alone because they never bother anyone. The tweet read:

“She actually does. Bayekeni lababantu bafwethu, they’re happy & into yabo istraight."

Mzansi backs Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Many social media users shared the same sentiments with Sizwe Dhlomo. They said trolls were sharing their opinions on Dr Musa and Liesl's marriage because they were jealous of the couple's perfect marriage.

@KaraboNutriTips said:

"People who are truly content in their lives will never try so hard to dig and find out if there is any negative in other people's lives."

@Mphok_Stofile wrote:

"People out here badly want what Dr Musa and Liesl have for themselves, but surprisingly enough they can't believe it's real."

@Lovelinessmona wrote:

"Love is beautiful let them enjoy in peace."

