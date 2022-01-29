Patrick Shai: Rasta Praised for Accurately Memorialising Legendary Actor

Rasta the Artist is not being dragged for his latest work of art, in fact, people are praising him

He is busy painting a picture of the late legendary actor Patrick Shai and social media users are saying that he nailed it

Patrick Shai was laid to rest on Saturday and his family have asked people to forgive the veteran actor

Rasta the Artist, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, has given Mznai a glimpse of his latest portrait memorialising a late celebrity.

Rasta the Artist has been praised for his latest work of art memorialising the legendary actor Patrick Shai. Photo credit: @RastaArtist

Rasta chose to release a pic of his painting of legendary actor Philip Shai who was laid to rest today.

Social media users praised the artist, who is often mocked online for his painting skills.

Fans react to Rasta's tribute to Patrick Shai on the day of his funeral

@ntulize_bus:

"This time you deserve some credit Rasta, the only problem about you, once you get the credit it messes up with your next job."

@sosman97:

"They made sign non disclosure agreement there by @ChickenLickenSA #Nuggets ad not to use their material nah? Now u can give proper drawings.. Welldone."

@simtho_mnisi:

"Rasta is smart, this man is talented, his "bad work" made him thee most famous artist in South Africa which got him that Chicken Licken deal, now he can showcase his talent."

@_SandileMbatha:

"You almost deadass nailed it. Flushed face this isn't you Rasta. or yini? uk'thembise induku on the other side?"

The veteran actor tragically took his own life and his family have asked young people to accept the apology that he made before he died.

"Once!": Chicken Licken gig success has Rasta eyeing acting career

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's much loved to be hated celebrity portraitist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta The Artist's exploits on a Chicken Licken 'SoulBite Snack' advert set tongues wagging far and wide in recent times.

Riding on the overwhelming reception to the TV commercial, his second after first appearing in Ballantine's Scotch Whisky's global campaign titled Stay True: There's No Wrong Way in April last year, the controversial painter is intent on forging an unprecedented path on the small screen.

South Africans will fondly recall the alcohol brand's television advert in which Rasta made a cameo appearance alongside popular House music DJ and producer Shimza, among others.

