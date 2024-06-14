Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are making their way back to court in the ongoing AKA murder trial

The Ndimande brothers were captured in Eswatini, and have gone back for an extradition application

Meanwhile, one of the accused arrested in Durban was caught in a lie during a bail application

AKA's murder suspects in Eswatini went back to court for an extradition application.

Source: Instagram

As AKA and Tibz's murder trial continues at snails' pace, there is a development as the suspects captured in Eswatini return to court for an extradition application, which may or may not see them join the other five suspects in Durban.

Ndimande brothers return to court

It has been reported that the suspects arrested in Eswatini in connection to AKA and Tibz's murder are returning to court today, on 14 June 2024.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are expected to appear at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court for an extradition application.

According to SABC News, the brothers are facing six charges, including four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and if extradited, they will join the five other accused in Durban.

Briefly News reported on the Ndimande brothers' demands should they be deported, calling for their lawyers to be present throughout the process, and to be handed over to correctional services officials instead of the SAPS.

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi medical certificate under scrutiny

Meanwhile, as the trial continues in Durban with the five murder suspects, the court revoked the men's bail applications.

One of the suspects, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, had his medical certificate questioned after the court found that his claims did not add up after he allegedly forged a medical condition and doctor's check-up that did not happen.

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi's application, which included the doctor's letter, was also turned down and he remains in custody along with his co-conspirators.

K.O gives AKA his flowers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to K.O singing AKA's praises about his impact on the music industry.

Mr Cashtime urged fellow musicians to follow in the Supa Mega's footsteps and make timeless music that resonated with their listeners.

