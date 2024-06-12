K.O praised late rapper AKA, highlighting his significant impact on South Africa's hip-hop industry

According to K.O, AKA's understanding of the industry and his ability to create influential music set him apart

Mr Cashtime encouraged upcoming artists to follow AKA's example and focus on making music that resonates with fans

Award-winning rapper K.O. recently praised the late star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. Mr Cashtime said AKA's music made a lasting impact on the country's hip-hop industry.

K.O has encouraged artists to follow AKA's footsteps. Image: @akaworldwide and @mrcashtime

K.O praises late rapper AKA

The Late South African rapper, AKA, is regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Fans often say that he is one of the few people who shaped the country's hip-hop industry.

Fellow rapper K.O shares the same sentiments. The star recently had nothing but praise for the Fela In Versace rapper. He urged upcoming artists to follow in AKA's footsteps because he was one of the few artists who understood the industry.

According to Fakaza, the One Time hitmaker made these comments while listening to his hit record Congratulate. He said:

"The reason why I’m mentioning Kiernan is because the Mega had it figured out you know. A lot of us from the same school as him shifted it out. How to create the sh*t that moves the needle that’s why we still out here till this day, God bless."

K.O on the importance of making music that resonates with fans

Mr Cashtime also added that young artists should understand the importance of making music for the people. He noted that many artists make music to express themselves, but music should also resonate with the people.

