K.O Encourages Artists to Follow in Late Rapper AKA’s Footsteps: “Mega Had It Figured Out”
- K.O praised late rapper AKA, highlighting his significant impact on South Africa's hip-hop industry
- According to K.O, AKA's understanding of the industry and his ability to create influential music set him apart
- Mr Cashtime encouraged upcoming artists to follow AKA's example and focus on making music that resonates with fans
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Award-winning rapper K.O. recently praised the late star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. Mr Cashtime said AKA's music made a lasting impact on the country's hip-hop industry.
K.O praises late rapper AKA
The Late South African rapper, AKA, is regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Fans often say that he is one of the few people who shaped the country's hip-hop industry.
Fellow rapper K.O shares the same sentiments. The star recently had nothing but praise for the Fela In Versace rapper. He urged upcoming artists to follow in AKA's footsteps because he was one of the few artists who understood the industry.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to Fakaza, the One Time hitmaker made these comments while listening to his hit record Congratulate. He said:
"The reason why I’m mentioning Kiernan is because the Mega had it figured out you know. A lot of us from the same school as him shifted it out. How to create the sh*t that moves the needle that’s why we still out here till this day, God bless."
K.O on the importance of making music that resonates with fans
Mr Cashtime also added that young artists should understand the importance of making music for the people. He noted that many artists make music to express themselves, but music should also resonate with the people.
Nota Baloyi claims AKA’s murder witness threatened him
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi had social media buzzing when he claimed that one of the people who were present when AKA and Tibz were murdered was also after him.
Nota Baloyi claimed that one of the witnesses in the AKA and Tibz murder made threats to his life. Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the controversial music executive responded to an update on the case, hoping the mastermind behind the assassination would be brought to justice.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.