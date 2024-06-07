Amakipkip brand is in a scruffle with Mall of Africa after their stand is evicted from the mall

The owner of the brand, Nkosana Modise, has asked everyone for their support to fight the injustice they faced with the mall

Nkosana revealed that the private owner of their stand wants to evict them without notice or valid reasons

Mzansi's most loved clothing brand, Amakipkip, is battling its stall owner.

Amakipkip fights with Mall of Africa regarding their unjust eviction

The Amakipkip brand has made headlines once again on social media after they faced backlash for selling the late AKA's tribute T-shirts without any formal permission from the slain rapper's family.

Recently, the clothing brand found itself in the scruffles of the Mall of Africa after its stall got evicted. According to ZiMoja, the brand's owner, Nkosana Modise, needs support to fight the injustice they faced regarding their eviction.

He said:

"As a cornerstone of South African streetwear, we need your support to fight this injustice. Stand with us for fairness and inclusivity."

Nkosana further mentioned that they had been dedicated and loyal for fours. Now, they only discovered that their stall's private owner wanted to evict them without notice or any valid reason.

He shared:

"This decision is not only baseless but also poses a serious threat to our business, which has become an essential part of the mall.This action seems discriminatory and threatens to dismantle the community and culture we've worked so hard to build."

The popular street fashion wear brand was established in 2006, and it has styled celebrities like Stilo Magolide, DaLes, Scoop Makhathini, and K.O.

Pic of Murdah Bongz rocking t-shirt with AKA’s face standing next to DJ Zinhle trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz has been dragged on social media after wearing a T-shirt with AKA's face.

Controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 dropped the snap of Murdah rocking the T-shirt. He was photographed with his wife and AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle.

