Rapper Nadia Nakai was left fuming after Ama Kip-Kip advertised merchandise of the late Kiernan Jarryd Forbes

The clothing brand advertised t-shirts of the late AKA, and they are priced at R600 each

Nadia joined the Megacy in calling out the popular brand, and she said only Da Les has a t-shirt, but it is not for sale

Nadia Nakai has called out Ama Kip Kip for selling merchandise of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

AKA's super fan Bhovaress calls out Ama Kip Kip in a Twitter post

One of AKA's super fans @RubuThulisa, shared a screenshot from Ama Kip Kip's Instagram story.

They made tribute t-shirts of AKA, which are allegedly priced at R600 each. The fan claims that the Forbes family has no knowledge of this.

"The audacity for @AmakipkipGlobal to make this announcement without the family’s approval let alone consulting with them first proves their business ethics are questionable & these stunts will not be tolerated by the MEGACY!"

Nadia Nakai says she thought only Da Les made those shirts for himself

Responding to the tweet, an angry Nadia Nakai said she thought AKA's close friend Da Les made those shirts for himself.

Da Les has been actively advertising Ama Kip Kip on his social media pages.

The Megacy collectively comes for Ama Kip Kip, advises Nadia and the Forbes to get to the bottom of this

@ZweliS276684 said:

"That's foul of Les and them."

@topking03 said:

"Please Nadia you and the fam must get to the bottom of this."

@KitsoDaKit said:

"It's been in store for a couple of months now. I thought the family has approved it."

@Fortune_Bhengu said:

"So the 600 will pay the landlord."

@DulcyRakumakoe said:

"Now I feel bad for having the @AmakipkipGlobal, Tupac and DMX tees."

@Yenziwe_98 said:

"We had the same thought. Until I saw this today."

@Biejanka4 said:

"So Les didn't tell the family where he bought it? It's a nice t-shirt though... But what about the principle?"

@DikelediComfort said:

"This not on."

@thabelomaanda said:

"Deal with them Nadia."

Nadia Nakai feared to have been suicidal after tweet on not fearing death

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai was feared to have been suicidal after she tweeted about no longer fearing death.

Bragga said she is not suicidal; however, she was just venting about missing her late boyfriend.

