A man posted a TikTok video showing people that he was living under unique circumstances

The post that the creator shared captured people's attention as they got a closer look at a family's living setup

South Africans were divided after seeing the living environment of a large family that made their own way in a difficult world

A TikTok video showing a father and son found living in a unique way. Online users got a tour of a family with an alternative lifestyle.

A man showed the alternative house he lives in with his son for free. Image: @garadjamal20

Source: TikTok

The man who found their own way to survive went viral. The video posted on 21 March 2026 sparked a discussion about escaping societal pressure.

In a video on TikTok by @garadjamal20 a man visited a father and son who were living for free. The group erected an informal structure where they live together in harmony. One of the men showed the content creator around, and they have full living quarters. He said he had a house in Johannesburg and money, but he no longer chases money, emphasising he does not live alternatively because he is poor. Watch the video of the house below:

South Africa amazed by family's alternative life

People were full of questions regarding the property that the family built. Online users also share their thoughts on the type of house that the group managed to build. Read the comments below:

People discussed the man's stance on money. Image: Zucker Pop /Pexels

Source: UGC

Etsaman Life Coaching said:

"This is just showing me how we are supposed to live..I am spending my life on all the wrong stuff, and in the end, nobody is going to talk about my house or my money. They are going to talk about my heart. Thank you, you taught me something.🙏"

faldeelahSaban wrote:

"I see so many negative comments.. However, this man looks happy, and unfortunately, some individuals will look at this and look for all the negative things to say about these people."

Ausi Maseabo added:

"I understand it's life He chose for himself, but is it the life his son wants to live? He has qualifications, but his son does not have, except for High school grade 12; it's not fair for this boy. He doesn't seem happy."

zenithi admired the man:

"Brother, you are brilliant, you make good decisions to isolate yourself from social media that influences people's minds with negative things. School is not everything in someone's life; some are lucky to survive, but most graduates suffer, sleeping on the street."

Tony soprano added:

"This man wants peace; he made a choice to be happy."

user196027409394 agreed:

"He does not look poor though he looks happy about his life."

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Source: Briefly News