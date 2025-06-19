Mzansi Proud of Man Renovating Humble Shack Into Modern Man Cave in Informal Settlement
- South Africans were proud of a young man who made the decision to improve his living conditions
- The youngster renovated his humble shack and shared his journey on TikTok as a home makeover series
- Social media users left him tons of sweet messages in a thread of comments on his now-viral post
- Briefly News chatted with Vinette Nicholls from Giava Interiors about innovative ways to optimise space and enhance functionality in smaller homes or those built on a limited budget
A young South African man launched a home makeover series on TikTok, warming many hearts.
He announced the news earlier this week and has already uploaded two videos of his journey.
Man renovates shack in informal settlement
A young South African man from George, Avi Baleni, shared his home makeover journey on TikTok. The youngster emptied out his old shack and made room for new beginnings.
He purchased a large package of Nutec boards from Build It and used them to create walls and a roof. The installation was neat and made his home more modern.
Baleni’s builders also installed lights and sockets to make his place homelier and fully functioning. He promised to update his audience about his makeover journey and has uploaded two videos so far.
South Africans applauded him for his hard work and how much he hustles and supports his family. The youngster works as a baggage handler for Airlink under the Menzies Aviation agency.
He took a long hiatus from TikTok and his return excited many of his followers. He captioned his now-viral post:
“First phase of my man cave. Firstly, I ,would like to apologise for disappearing for such a long time, I promise it won't happen and I hope I didn't lose you.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Briefly News spoke with Vinette Nicholls from Giava Interiors about clever design solutions to maximise space and functionality in small homes or properties built with budget constraints. She explained:
"Invest in permanent fixtures like good flooring, insulation, and lighting, while choosing affordable décor that can be swapped out later. It's also essential to avoid impulse buys—stick to a design plan and budget from day one."
SA happy for man renovating shack
Social media users were proud and happy for the youngster. They commented:
@tamara_magwashu said:
“You’re back. Oh, man! There was a time I was worried about you, wondering where you were. I’m glad to see you flourishing. May God continue blessing you and those little angels. Couldn’t think of anyone deserving or worthy of this. I’m so happy for you.”
@@Sindile Tsule_Mamnune088 wrote:
“We all start somewhere bhuti and this is your start. Power to you my brother.”
@Neo Violah Malefo❤️🕯️commented:
“I can't wait to see your siblings’ reaction.”
@MaNkomo shared:
“This is beautiful Aviie! I am glad you are back.”
@Porschee was excited for the end result:
I'm so excited to see the end results. I had to follow you.”
@Tia Danster suggested:
“Paste a wallpaper that looks like bricks.”
@Blaq_Melaniin 👑🖤🧕🏿 commented:
“Wow, I finally met the scrap plank house. This is what I am planning to build. When I am done, I will share.”
@Nokwazi Buthelezi said:
“Well done bhuti. Please plug us with your builder.”
