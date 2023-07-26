Songtress Berita shared with rapper Slikour the details of her discovery as a musician

She was interviewed on the Slikour Onlife podcast when she revealed that she owed her success to music producer Oskido and the late Eddie Zondi

Oskido has been the godfather to most South African musicians, with his unmeasured contribution

Singer Berita's soulful music has touched many South Africans who have been in love, especially her hit, Thandolwethu. She owes its success to the late Eddie Zondi and music mogul, Oskido.

Berita gave DJ Oskido and the late Eddie Zondi a shout-out for her first big music break with her hit song, 'Thandolwethu'. @oskidoibelieve, @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Berita talks about Thandolwethu with Slikour Onlife

In a podcast interview with Skwatta Kamp rapper, Slikour, she said being a foreigner in New Zealand pushed her to appreciate her African sounds.

She was in the Eastern Cape when her guitar made big dreams soon after her senior Zahara got her Loliwe break.

Her hit heartbreak single made it to Metro FM studios, where the legendary Eddie Zondi would play her song every Sunday, and music store Musica contacted her to alert her the song was in demand.

Meeting Oskido in an Eastern Cape taxi rank

She tells Slikour that while she was performing at the same activation as Oskido in a taxi rank when he spotted her:

"Oskido thought he had finished with the 'Oskido I Believe' but he just needed 'Thandolwethu' in his 2013 album.

"The album was big! I started touring with Oskido, he actually gave me my first big break."

Here is the interview below:

Social media reacts to Berita's interview

This is how the viewers responded to the show:

@SibusisoHlophe-dp5lq praised the producer:

"Oskido deserves to go to heaven. He's made so many lives."

@thabangmatlanado4875 said:

"Sho daar Slikour for having the beautiful Berita."

