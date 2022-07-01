Dr Rebecca Malope took to Instagram yesterday to wake everyone up because it was her birthday

The gospel legend made a cute post that has attracted the attention of many Mzansi celebrities, who flooded her comments section with birthday wishes

Fans, including the EFF, took time out of their hectic schedules to wish the legend a happy birthday on social media

Dr Rebecca Malope took to Instagram yesterday to remind everyone that it was her birthday.

Dr Rebecca Malope shared an adorable birthday caption on Instagram. Image: @dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

The gospel legend wrote in a caption that she accompanied with a picture of herself smiling brightly:

"Vukani bazalwane It’s my birthday today ❤️ Hallelujah !! Ujesu emuhle njalo I am truly grateful for this day. #birthdaygirl #birthday #birthdaymood"

Malope shared the following on Instagram:

Malope was celebrating her 54th birthday, and Mzansi celebrities wished her well in the comments section.

@mbuyisenindlozi wrote:

"Happy Birthday mama @dr_rebeccamalope."

@nqbkm said:

"Happy birthday to you Mama wethu. We love you ❤️"

@judithsephuma added:

"We are very awake... Happiest birthday to you. I love and adore you long time. God's blessings upon you.❤️❤️❤️"

Malope was also offered a happy birthday wish by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). They posted the following on Twitter:

Fans also wished Dr Rebecca a happy birthday.

@oka_mnyamana wrote:

"Happy birthday MaRrribs, may you see many more years to come. Ngiyazifela ngengoma yakho, I'll always call your name."

@BuhleB87180162 added:

"Happy happy blessed and peaceful birthday!"

Dr Rebecca Malope disrespected during performance in Sun City, daughter confirms looming legal issue

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Rebecca Malope took to social media to ask her fans to pray for her after something left her feeling hurt and disrespected.

Rebecca didn't go into details, but her daughter, Nolu Malope, explained that a statement would be released soon.

Rebecca indirectly confirmed that the incident happened during her performance in Sun City on Saturday, 30 April. The singer took part in the sold-out line-up for gospel singer Bucy Radebe’s live recording at the Sun City Superbowl alongside singer Vusi Nova and pastor Jabu Hlongwane.

