Junior De Rocka Celebrates His Daughter Sbahle Mzizi’s 6th Birthday in a Sweet Message, Leaves Mzansi Swooning
- Doting father Junior De Rocka has wished his daughter Sbahle Mzizi a happy birthday
- Mzansi's favourite meme child turned six years old, and she received love from both of her parents
- The message had Mzansi swooning, and some said they wished the DJ could be their father
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Sbahle Mzizi was showered with love for her birthday.
Mzansi's favourite meme child had a celebration fit for a Queen and saw her father pen a letter to her.
Junior De Rocka wished his daughter a happy 6th birthday
Taking to his Instagram posts, Junior showered Sbahle with kind words for her birthday, according to The South African
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"Happy birthday, my sweet princess! As you turn six today, I want you to know just how much I adore being your father. You are my joy, my little star, and I'm filled with so much love for you.
Junior then completed his message by stating what he wishes his daughter to achieve in her life.
Fans shower Sbahle with love on her birthday
porsche_carerras's profile picture
"Not me thinking you bought her BMW Happy birthday to your smart princess."
'djhappygalsa said:
"My Princess, Happy birthday."
@male2.langa' said:
"Happy new year MaMzizi Ukhule to many more blessed years."
@asvntemusic said:
"Happy Birthday to the future leader, more life and blessings."
@innographer said:
"Happy birthday daddy's girl."
Sbahle's mother throws her a lavish themed party
Briefly News previously reported that Sbahle's mother Ntando Dumo threw her a lavish birthday party.
Junior De Rocka was, however, absent from the festivities.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News