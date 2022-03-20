Media personality Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, is one of five African child stars nominated for a Nickelodeon award

Entertainment reporter Phil Mphela shared the news of Sbahle's nomination for the accolade on Twitter ahead of the awards in April

Fans and followers of the social media influencer, who has one million followers on Instagram, celebrated her nomination on the timeline

Ntando Duma's social media influencer daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, has been nominated at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (KCAs).

The four-year-old has amassed a staggering one million followers on Instagram, leaving little doubt over her prowess as a "Favourite African Kidfluencer", the category for which she'll be vying for honours alongside Durban internet sensation Sassy Taylor Morrison.

Local child influencer Sbahle Mzizi has been nominated for a Nickelodeon award. Image: @sbahlemzizi

Source: Instagram

Teenagers Uncle Vinny and Nigerian Nollywood actress Adaeze Onuigbo have also cracked the nod. Masaka Kids Africana, a dance group comprising children aged two and above, round off the top five in the category.

Nickelodeon, the leading entertainment brand for kids, offering an assortment of family-friendly programming, feature films and more fun content, will unveil the winners at a ceremony in the US on 10 April.

Local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to announce the news of Sbahle's nomination for the coveted accolade alongside a Nickelodeon poster of the child star.

"Ntando's daughter, Sbahle, is nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category... Congrats, princess," part of the caption read.

Sbahle's praises sang

Fans of Sbahle took to Phil's mentions to congratulate her for the nomination. Briefly News takes a look at some of the cute reactions from Saffas below.

@NaleKaiOne wrote:

"Sbahle definitely deserves it. Happy for her. This child deserves all the glory, especially from the bullying she was subjected to because of her looks. Love this for her."

@Kelley53360677 said:

"Well deserved. I will definitely vote."

@KhanyeyyNgubane added:

"Please explain to me the story behind 'sunanoko?'"

Source: Briefly News