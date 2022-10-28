Uthando Nes'thembu has been called out by unhappy viewers for its repetitive storyline since the new season started

The fans of the reality show about polygamy slammed Musa Mseleku and his four wives for only discussing the issue of the fifth wife on four consecutive episodes

The viewers also accused Musa of being manipulative after he shed tears when they were discussing the issue of the fifth wife with his wives

Uthando Nes'thembu fans are not happy with the reality show's repetitive storyline. The viewers took to social media to complain that the show has been dealing with one issue since the new season started.

' Uthando Nes’thembu' viewers called the reality show out for “boring” 5th wife storyline. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The viewers said they are tired of watching the Mselekus discuss the issue of the fifth wife. Polygamist Musa Mseleku wants to take a fifth wife and his other wives are against it.

Taking to Twitter, the viewers complained that the Mselekus have seemingly run out of content. They said Musa and his wives have been talking about the fifth wife for four consecutive episodes.

Other viewers also accused Musa of being manipulative after he cried on the show when they discussed the matter.

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to call out the producers of the show and the Mselekus for "boring" them with the fifth wife issue.

@Sentsho15 wrote:

"If they make another season and we still talking wife 5, I'm out."

@leejoneslessw commented:

"We are tired of this number 5 thing since season one, aikhona."

@6f7bb7d3f152457 said:

"Thank you someone said it. I said the same thing. Since season 3 or 4 they have been talking about wife no 5. Every single episode. They have run out of content. Just like the Ranaka. We just watch out of habit."

@UMaphango wrote:

"Mangwabe was right when she said 'number 5 has become a national anthem'."

@kgomlolo commented:

"He should have released a song, and called it number 5 it would be a hit right now."

@kelebz04050868 said:

"I stopped watching it cause clearly this season is about number 5."

@sboh_cele3 wrote:

"Ay shame this is boring really."

@4b049266b4e34d7 added:

"Why can’t we see the children’s journey?the young Musa is at school and apparently dating two women why can’t we see that? And Mnini is just a whole life Tjoo hai re kgathetse ke stories tsa no 5 o wa teng."

Babes Wodumo accuses Mampintsha of cheating on her with her dancers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is not happy with her hubby. In the latest episode of their reality show, the Gqom artist accused Mampintsha of cheating on her with some of her dancers.

She was speaking to their marriage counsellor in the latest episode of the show when she exposed Mampintsha. Babes shared that she has had to fire some of her dancers because Mampintsha was using them.

The young wife also accused Mampintsha of committing fraud. She alleged that he took some of her documents to an unknown company and ever since, she has not seen her royalties for her hits.

Source: Briefly News