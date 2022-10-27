The current House of Zwide storyline has been slammed by fuming viewers who accused the writers of the show of recycling storylines

The fans of the e.tv show are not happy with the way Faith fell from grace and went back to the township, adding that it has been done in Gomora and The River

The viewers of the telenovela claimed the writers of the show lack creativity and slammed Mzansi shows for using same scriptwriters

The current House of Zwide storyline has left many of their viewers unhappy. The fans of the e.tv telenovela are not happy with Faith Zwide's falling from grace plot.

the new ‘House of Zwide’ storyline has left many viewers unhappy. Image: @houseofzwide

Source: Instagram

Faith, played by Winnie Ntshaba, has gone back to the township of Tembisa to star from humble beginnings. Faith has lost everything and has left her mansion.

Mzansi believes the storyline is recycled and accused the show's writers of lacking creativity. Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said the show's storyline is "way too familiar".

ZAlebs reports that Phil said it's been done on other soapies like The River and in Gomora. Taking to Phil's comment section on the micro-blogging app, many viewers agreed that the new House of Zwide plot is recycled..

@Kefiloe92 wrote:

"They were looking like a good show and then we watched it, only for the played out storyline. The final straw was the ghost Busi storyline . They need new and innovative writers to save it."

@Mbalie_IAM said:

"Very boring. I've stopped watching. She'll be back in the Zwide mansion in no time."

@keMondli commented:

"Wabona this is what happens when writers are recycled."

@MothoaBoitumelo wrote:

"That's where House of Zwide lost the plot and I was enjoying the storyline so much... They played it safe. I'm still gonna watch though."

@NubianSen added:

"All storylines are the same and predictable. Writers are no longer creative."

