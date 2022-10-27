Anele Mdoda has taken to her timeline to share a hilarious story of a family that baptised someone's child who came for a play date

The media personality shared that a listener called in the morning on her 947 show and shared the hilarious story

Social media users took to Anele Mdoda's timeline and shared similar stories that happened to their kids while they were on play dates

Anele Mdoda had the whole of Mzansi in stitches on Thursday, 27 October. The radio personality took to her timeline to share a hilarious story a listener of her show told her.

Anele Mdoda shared a hilarious story of a family that baptised someone's else's kid. image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The listener told Anele Mdoda and her morning crew on 947 that her kid was baptised by a family she's not related to. She dropped the child for a play date and the kid was baptised when she came back. Taking to Twitter, Anele Mdoda said:

"Guys, a lady called into the show and says she dropped her kid off at a play date and that family had that kid baptised. I won’t lie I laughed so hard."

Tweeps took to Anele's comment section and shared similar stories while others laughed out loud at her post.

@Star_molefe said:

"My niece once went to my sister’s friend’s house it’s literally across the street when she came back they shaved her hair ALL OF IT. She was about 2… Some people are brave."

@Sisa_0506 wrote:

"A friend of mine took her child to a friend's house for a weekend. When she called the next day she was told that "ingane inedlozi so bayihambisile ukuthi iyothwasa". Yooh my friend and her husband had to drive for about 3hours to go fetch their daughter."

@OumatjieC commented:

"Mine came back with relaxed hair, all her Afro straightened."

@SirShawnSA said:

"Kids will be kids, probably volunteered to be baptized and they didn’t want them to feel left out. I mean if my kid's friend visits and we’re having umsebenzi, next thing we’re giving my kid isphandla and the friend wants it too? There’s enough for everyone, asiye."

@NontandoLwandle added:

"Mine visited a friend and came back with relaxed hair while we were saving her 'fro for dreadlocks."

