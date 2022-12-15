Lady Du has shared some kind words with the comedian and businessman Tol Azz Mo on social media

The comedian has been making a lot of headlines since his appearance on the Podcast and Chill with MacG and Sol Phenduka

On the show, Tol Azz Mo opened up about the false sexual assault accusations that were made against him a few years ago

The Emmy-nominated stand-up comedian and TV personality Tol Azz Mo touched many hearts including Amapiano star, Lady Du after he took to Twitter and wrote:

"I have nothing and have become nothing."

Responding to Tol Azz Mo's tweet, Lady Du urged the comedian to keep praying, she also told him to return to comedy, also adding:

"We fall we dust ourselves, we get up and try again. We have day and night for a reason, after darkness comes light. Do this for your wife and kids. Pray my brother always. These are the tests of life. "

Tol Azz Mo replied to Lady Du, thanking her for her support. Many fans also took to the comments section and shared heartwarming messages. @Gqangqo said:

"Love is everything my man. In every step, your family lived for u & now that the dust has settled return the favour & live for them too, it’s all a man gotta do dawg. Phila mfanakithi ekhaya babheke wena..."

@LindiweMotsweniI wrote:

"First time I heard Sade's voice recording she believed you from the first day Lerato told her. You're so strong man. We're behind you!! ✊✊"

@MamaboloMarwale:

"Don’t be too hard on yourself bro, things will turn around for you,stay strong bro "

