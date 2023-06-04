A video of one woman on her wedding day left people concerned because the groom’s attention was miles away

The wedding video was a viral hit on social media as many saw the new husband’s behaviour as a red flag

People had much to say after seeing the newlyweds parade in front of loved ones, but the man stuck out like a sore thumb

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One TikTok video was a hit as people passed judgment on a newly married couple. The groom in the video did not pay attention to his wifey as they walked together.

A bride got attention on the socials after her man used his phone during their wedding day. Image: @cynthiaumunze

Source: TikTok

Viewers side-eyed the husband for his manners on his wedding day. The video got thousands of likes from invested tweeps.

Husband gets negative attention for behaviour at wedding

A lady on TikTok @cynthiaumunze went viral on her wedding day thanks to how her bae acted. In the video, the groom kept checking his phone. The video spread to Twitter, and it got millions of views. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Internet passes harsh judgment on distracted groom

People love to see weddings, but this video hit differently, thanks to the man. Netizens discuss what they thought of the married man. Read tweeps’ comments below:

@blackpopgirl added:

"Me when I'm getting married but taylor nation just posted a batch of signed CDs."

MissAngryFlower commented:

"I would walk up that aisle and into a car to my lawyer’s office to get an annulment."

@africanglo wrote:

"I have never in my entire existence seen someone on their phone during their own wedding."

@Kyla_Lacey said:

"Some people throw rice, I would’ve thrown hands, but that’s just me."

@naima remarked:

"Somebody in my family would have been snatched that phone."

Couple pays R70 for wedding at Home Affair, SA stans their cheap union

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful couple went viral on Twitter for having a wedding on a budget. The love birds only wanted to get married, and they did just that.

The pictures of their wedding caused a major buzz. Tweep flooded the post with their thoughts about how they spent very little to get hitched.

Many people said the simple cheap wedding looked appealing. Online users discussed the pros and cons of a Home Affairs wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News