A lady said she would refuse to pay for her own bill if she were invited to a birthday party and would rather eat wors at home

The topic has brought about a massive conversation online with regards to common courtesy at such events

Peeps sided with the hilarious comedian, with a majority stating that they would rather just make food for themselves at home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Being left with the bill at the dinner table isn't an experience most want. A comedian also felt this way and said that she would refuse to pay for her own bill if she were to be invited to a birthday dinner.

Tums - The Narrator stated that she would refuse to pay for her own bill if she were invited to a birthday dinner, and Mzans stans her choice. Images: Tums - The Narrator/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Tums - The Narrator shared the hilarious rant on Facebook, where tons of peeps rushed to agree with her opinion gleefully.

The clip starts out with a sassy woman stating that people should pay for themselves if she were to invite you to a birthday dinner. It abruptly cuts to Tums hilariously disagreeing with the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The clip then ends off with her standing at the stove and cooking wors while walking about sending a happy birthday message on WhatsApp. The clip has also inspired a healthy discussion online about splitting the bill at such events.

See the comments below:

Simphiwe Kimberly said:

"Nami andizi shame.. I always have an excuse when I'm invited to these "pay your own bill" birthday parties. I won't even feel offended if the invite misses me."

Koketso Bisaso mentioned:

"There’s also a theme . 'Duck feathers of the night' "

Warren Druza Andrews shared:

"Now you know where the Danger is "

Lizzie MamGcina Witbooi posted:

"I'll never pay for my own when someone invites me for their birthdays."

Rene Passenz said:

"I was caught like this once… Lmao when the same person invited me again… I went to sleep "

Mpho Mnisi commented:

"Same here I would rather have my wors at home than pay for someone's birthday lunch "

Refilwe Mobeng mentioned:

"This is what people do these days, and when we don't honour the invite, they say we are jealous mxm "

Odette Mamogobo posted:

"I prefer doing a birthday lunch or dinner, inviting people according to my budget, I don't like this thing of bring gifts, and also pay for the food, no way."

Regretful man asks for love back after beautiful woman buys brand new whip, Mzansi amused by his guts & timing

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi gent had social media users in absolute stitches after trying to rekindle a past relationship when he realised his ex-bae was levelling up in life.

This was in response to the lady’s, Siyanda (@cyana2mercy) Twitter post where she proudly showed off an image of herself collecting her brand new VW Polo from the car dealership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News