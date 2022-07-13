An energetic lady has impressed many with her undeniably fresh dance moves that she showed in a video

In a TikTok video, one woman can be seen turning up with a group of friends by busting all the right moves to Mpura's Umsbenzi Wethu

The woman was surrounded by her friends, whom she may have outshined with her electrifying performance

A fun video of a woman getting down while out with her friends caught the attention of netizens. And the video shows a group of friends, but one sticks out with her moves.

A beautiful woman's moves had many complimenting her infectious energy in her moves. Image: TikTok/@innobabie

The lady got down to the beat with an intoxicating energy that impressed netizens. Many were in awe of the lady's sense of rhythm

Dancing woman charms netizens

Mzansi loves a good dance video, and this TikTok posted by @innobabie did not disappoint. The video of the woman with amazing dance moves left many entertained.

The woman can be seen pulling up her shoes as she gets ready to get down to Mpura's Umsbenzi Wethu. Her moves hit the spot as many complimented her dancing.

mama_ona01 commented :

"Am I the only one that feels like she owes us a part 2 for the zekethe part"

M.J.Cain commented :

" I love you guys Representing plus size models"

nomabhele commented :

"Black skirt uyangibusisa shame"

sabzangubane53 commented :

"When she preparing to take off...... uyashayile sthandwa "

Sharonshabala commented :

"Yesss maaan washa!"

userNelisa M❤ commented :

"Yes ma girls niayshaya vah"

jennydewee commented :

"Mpura's 'Umsbenzi Wethu' has Flamboyant babe busting smooth moves in video, Mzansi hype her zekethe dance

Short lady demonstrates fire dance moves while rocking high heels in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that a petite lady made a big impression on many netizens after video footage of her pulling some fire dance moves while sporting a pair of high heels went viral on the socials.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Emoedagreat and shows the tiny lady standing in front of two other female dancers as she begins to do her thing.

Source: Briefly News