Former South African actress Zola Mhlongo is grateful for the amazing support that her followers have shown her

The star, popular for featuring on the local telenovela, Uzalo revealed that her shapewear range Undefined Shapes is doing well

She urged fans to keep supporting her business venture which is celebrating its third birthday

Zola Mhlongo is happy that her business is growing and has thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

Zola Mhlongo has thanked her fans for supporting her shapewear range. Image: @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

The former Uzalo actress recently took to her social media pages to thank fans and brag about her products

Zola Mhlongo's shapewear line turns three years

According to the Daily Sun, Zola Mhlongo took to her social media pages to share the good news with her followers. The former Uzalo actress said her shapewear range Undefined Shapes was designed to provide comfort to her customers.

She also urged Mzansi to visit her business' social media pages to check out their line and support the business. She wrote:

"UNDEFINED SHAPES. My baby is 3 years . Shapewear designed for you and your comfort... check out our page on Instagram and place your orders. Ngibonge for the support "

Social media users react to Zola Mhlongo's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some vowed to support Zola Mhlongo while others blasted her shapewear line.

@Jessica_Rarah said:

"Are those fake hips that come with the shapewear?"

@dumisane_ wrote:

"Frame 3…. so that girl didn’t bother to wash her feet or she just didn’t shower at all on that day?"

Source: Briefly News