Boity Thulo took her anti-GBVF activism beyond just changing her profile picture to purple

On Friday, 21 November 2025 , Boity Thulo joined thousands of people in Johannesburg for the shutdown

Several social media users applauded Boity for taking charge, while some noticed something peculiar in one of her photos posted online

Boity Thulo supported Women for Change’s anti-GBVF protest. Image: boity

Popular TV personality Boity Thulo joined thousands of South Africans for the G20 women's shutdown by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Women for Change.

The shutdown on Friday, 21 November 2025, was meant to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa. Several South African celebrities changed their profile pictures on their social media accounts to the colour purple in support of Women for Change’s anti-GBVF campaign.

Boity Thulo went beyond social media activism and took to the streets of Johannesburg on Friday for the shutdown event to protest against gender-based violence and femicide.

Boity Thulo marches for GBV victims in powerful protest

Taking to her official X (Twitter) account on Friday, 21 November 2025, Boity Thulo shared photos of herself at Emmarentia Dam, Johannesburg Botanical Gardens. On X, Boity captioned the post:

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We march for every woman who couldn’t. South African women are shutting it down for the ones who never made it home. 💜💜💜💜💜💜✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 #WomensShutDown”

In the photos, Boity Thulo showed that she participated in a “lie down”. The “lie downs”, which were done across South Africa from 12 pm to 12:15 p.m., were a symbolic gesture to mourn the 15 women murdered in the country every day.

See the photos below:

On her official Instagram account, the award-winning rapper shared a video of herself and others, both women and men, all wearing black and singing. The post was captioned:

“WE WILL NOT TIRE!!!! END GBV!!! END THE FEMICIDE!!!! #WomensShutDown 💜💜💜💜💜✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Boity Thulo joins G20 women’s shutdown

In the comments on X, several social media users applauded Boity Thulo, a GBV survivor, for joining thousands of South Africans in the shutdown. Some eagle-eyed netizens noticed that one of the women in Boity’s pictures was seemingly looking at her intently.

Here are some of the comments:

@jaans_kepaans said:

“Based on the pictures, we must’ve been close to each other.”

@Kruger_Pauluss asked:

“What did you do to that lady over there, Boity?”

@Deeron_sa gushed:

“I love you for your efforts 💕👏🙏🏽”

On Instagram, users also applauded Boity for her efforts. Here are some of the comments:

lesego_letlhoma gushed:

“What a powerful and historic day for women of this country, thank you South Africa 💜💜”

margrin_3 praised:

“I think there are only a few celebs I saw participating, not just posting! Ow Boitumelo, love you ❤️”

lolo_posh remarked:

“You don't realise the power you possess as women! 😍”

SA reacted after Boity Thulo took to the streets for Women for Change’s G20 Women’s Shutdown. Image: boity

Amanda du-Pont makes record-breaking donation to Women for Change

Boity Thulo isn't the only South African celebrity who went beyond social media activism.

Briefly News previously reported that Amanda du-Pont gave Women for Change its biggest financial contribution since its formation.

The contribution came days before a major anti-GBV event planned by Women for Change. Women for Change founder Sabrina Walter expressed gratitude to Amanda du-Pont for her contribution.

