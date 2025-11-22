South Africans gathered for a national shutdown in protest of gender-based violence, and a moment of unity among protesters went viral

Women for Change spearheaded a campaign to urge the South African government to declare gender-based violence a national state of disaster by organising peaceful protests on 21 November 2025

The TikTok video showing a woman who took a stand against gender-based violence received lots of attention

A woman who attended the protests advocating against gender-based violence went viral on TikTok. The protester was completely immersed in a moment when the crowd was bonding through songs.

Woman danced as people sang at a Women for Change national shutdown for GBV in Cape Town.

The video of the woman who went viral for taking a stand received thousands of likes. People were amazed by how the woman appeared to be in sync with the crowd.

A TikTok video posted by @dressify_elle shows a woman who was taking part in the protest against gender-based violence in South Africa. The crowd was singing a traditional song during the peaceful gathering, and she stood up to dance. Everyone around her appreciated her presence as people became louder while she danced along.

Women for Change's national shutdown reached Cape Town and many took to streets in Western Cape.

South Africa chuffed by Mzansi unity at GBV protests

Many people commented on the video by @dressify_elle, raving about how meaningful the moment was. Viewers commented that they wished South Africans would stay as united as they were in the clip. Watch the video of the moment during the protest below:

thatboy said:

"I think yesterday was the first time I saw South Africans stand in unity, regardless of race, nationality, etc. It’s unfortunate that it has to be because of GBV, however, I’m proud of us 💜🖤"

ojospamzz🤭 felt proud to be South African:

"I love my country thank you for giving my survivor heart hope and strength 🥺🥺💜💜💜 there are days that im so scared to walk out of my house coz this one man is still walking free 😭😭😭💔💔💜💜💜"

T was moved:

"Why can't we stay this way, SA? 🥺 It's so beautiful ❤️👏"

Abi Peels gushed:

"We stand together as a Rainbow nation...every age, every race and culture as a unit 💜🇿🇦 Im proud of our women guys 😭💜"

Lunalikamva remarked:

"South Africans can unite if they want to. This is so beautiful. South Africa is for our children’s future we need to unite and put politics aside. One voice can change this country 💜"

maggie asserted:

"Why can't we be like this on a daily basis, stand as one nation, most beautiful scenery.. Love you. My South Africans people. 🙏💜🙏💜🇿🇦"

