The policy change prompted broader interest as the piece examined how Australia’s tough stance on youth social-media use might affect online routines and inspire similar moves elsewhere.
Australia marked a global first this week after announcing a nationwide ban on social media for children under 16, as detailed in a video posted on 3 December 2025 by @sbsnews_au. The announcement was made on the same day by Communications Minister Anika Wells, who confirmed that Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok accounts belonging to under-16s will be removed from 10 December. She explained why the shift was necessary, outlining how platforms were harming developing minds, how the ban would work in practice, and why the government felt the timing was urgent. The policy is being enforced nationally, and Wells said her department is prepared for a difficult rollout as younger users attempt to bypass the age restrictions.
In the video posted publicly by the TikTok account @sbsnews_au, the minister expanded on the reasoning behind the decision, referring to social media’s addictive nature. She also warned that young people are likely to experience short-term discomfort as the ban begins, including frustration, withdrawal, and attempts to fake their ages online. She said these challenges will be addressed with strict verification systems, and the short-term disruption will lead to healthier long-term habits. The move mirrors an international shift as governments reassess how digital platforms impact learning, attention spans and children’s social development.
Digital safety rules reshape childhood
The video gained traction across platforms shortly after being posted, drawing conversation around how rapidly the policy is being implemented. Many viewers debated about the role of technology in children’s lives, while some with the content out of curiosity, wanting to understand how such a major national ban would work and whether other countries might follow. The sheer speed at which the video travelled highlighted how strongly the topic resonated across different age groups.
Public response reflected a mix of concern, relief and uncertainty as people around the world unpacked the implications of the ban. Many felt the government was stepping into long-overdue territory, while others questioned how parents, schools and tech companies would adapt. There was ongoing discussion about whether this kind of ban could ever work in countries with more complex digital landscapes.
Here’s what people had to say
IAM wrote:
“This is going to blow up big time... I can't wait”
Shay wrote:
“This is beautiful 👏”
Comrade Carla said:
“This needs to be universal”
Themaxistouch wrote:
“Finally, someone is actually protecting children”
Robert Grzesik said:
“Guaranteed they come to regret this. Agreed with the broad strokes, but this is way too general. There have been many people who got extremely successful being on social media younger than 16 (e.g, Justin Bieber).”
Dana Odegard wrote:
“Say it louder for Canada in the back.”
Ali☆♡ said:
“Australia. ❤️ Couldn't agree. more”
T.Kath LPT-MA-C.Psych Student wrote:
“Fully supported!”
Check out the TikTok video below:
