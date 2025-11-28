A homeowner trapped a dangerous snake in his shower until a professional snake catcher could arrive

The Eastern Brown Snake displayed defensive behaviour, hissing and striking as it tried to escape

The video showed the tense moment when the snake catcher had to remove the reptile from the small space

A snake catcher holding a snake, and on the right is another snake in a shower in Australia. Images: @snakeandcrittercatcher

Source: Facebook

A snake catcher shared an intense video of a rescue that left viewers on edge. Facebook user @snakeandcrittercatcher posted the clip on 22 November 2025 with the caption stating that an eastern brown snake had slithered into a Moreton Bay home in Australia and made its way into the shower. The homeowner quickly closed the shower door and used a wooden stick and ladder to keep it trapped until help arrived.

In the video, the snake catcher, Glenn, arrived at the home and found the reptile standing up in the glass shower, hissing and striking at him. He explained that the snake felt exposed with nowhere to hide, so it was reacting defensively to protect itself. Glenn put on his gloves and slowly opened the shower door. The snake immediately tried to attack, forcing him to step back. It then attempted to escape through the small gap between the floor and the bathroom door.

Glenn quickly grabbed the snake by its tail before it could slip away. He pulled it back, closed the shower door and lifted the reptile into a strong material bag designed to hold dangerous snakes. The bag was long enough to prevent the snake from popping out and attacking. Once secured, Glenn took the snake to a safe location in the wild.

The Eastern Brown Snake is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. Found mainly in Australia, it's responsible for more deaths than any other snake species in the country. These snakes can grow up to two metres long and are known for their speed and aggressive defensive behaviour when cornered.

A homeowner caught a snake in the shower and used a wooden stick to keep the door closed. Images: @snakeandcrittercatcher

Source: Facebook

Netizens react to the video

Social media users reacted to the Facebook user @snakeandcrittercatcher's clip:

@debbie_bliss joked:

"Little?! Lol 😂 Gorgeous danger noodle 🐍"

@sandy_barley wrote:

"Man, that cameraman looked like he was on top of a toilet by a window trying to back into the wall, that must have been really scary."

@craig_redman added:

"And they're quick too!"

@melanie_webb said:

"No, no, definitely not. I'd have nightmares of that shower now 😫😭"

@brad_walker asked:

"How on Earth did that get in the house?"

@bianca_fletcher tagged a friend:

"Rebecca… Check out this happy nope rope! I'd be moving out for sure."

@phill_young commented:

"That's one hell of a weapon."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 other stories about snakes in unexpected places

Briefly News recently reported on a black mamba swimming in the waves at a Durban beach that had to be rescued.

recently reported on a black mamba swimming in the waves at a Durban beach that had to be rescued. A woman filmed a Mozambique Spitting Cobra peeping through her window in Nelspruit, leaving people relieved that her door was closed.

A Mzansi woman calmly handled a giant snake as it wrapped around her body, leaving viewers stunned.

Source: Briefly News