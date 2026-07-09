A man in camouflage clothing led an anti-foreigner march through Mopedi Section in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on 9 July 2026

The march leader warned landlords harbouring foreign nationals that they would face penalties and demanded that a foreign-owned salon be dismantled

SAPS accompanied the marchers as the leader told the crowd they would point out where foreign nationals were staying, and Briefly News spoke to a migration expert

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Protesters threatened landlords who harbour foreign nationals. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI — A video filmed on 9 July 2026 in the Mopedi Section of Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, shows an anti-foreigner march moving through residential streets, with a crowd following a man who addressed residents and marchers through a megaphone while wearing a South African flag draped over his shoulders.

The footage, shared by community news outlet Our City News on X, shows the march leader speaking primarily in Zulu to residents in Ward 29. He told the crowd there was no violence during the march and made clear that the community wanted foreign nationals to leave.

Leader targets landlords and foreign-owned businesses

The march leader directed warnings at South African property owners, stating that any landlord found to be housing foreign nationals would be liable to face a penalty. He also pointed out a structure housing a hair salon, which he alleged was operated by foreign nationals, calling on those running the business to dismantle it themselves or face the South African Police Service (SAPS) doing so on their behalf.

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SAPS officers were present throughout the march, and the leader indicated that community members would assist police by identifying homes and premises where foreign nationals were residing. Briefly News reached out to the South African Police Service for comment.

Watch the march through the Mopedi Section in Katlehong:

The march follows a wave of nationwide anti-illegal immigration demonstrations held on 30 June 2026, organised by the group March and March, which had issued a deadline demanding undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa. In the weeks leading up to those protests, several African nations offered repatriation to their citizens based in South Africa. Many documented foreign nationals also left the country voluntarily, citing concerns over their safety amid escalating anti-immigrant sentiment.

Briefly News speaks to expert

Professor Loren Landau, Senior Migration Researcher at Oxford University and the University of the Witwatersrand, spoke to Briefly News about the incident.

"What we are seeing is the fragmentation of law. Rather than a constitution, these groups are reshaping regulation in their image. The cooperation of the police suggests that rather than promoting the rule of law, they are propagating a system in which law serves only those ready to use force against their neighbours," he said.

SAPS intervenes in Germiston protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent anti-illegal immigration protests in Germiston and Johannesburg, where tensions escalated, and police were forced to intervene to prevent violence. These protests have raised significant concerns regarding public safety and the treatment of foreign nationals caught in the unrest.

Source: Briefly News