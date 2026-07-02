A South African woman living in Europe has gone viral after joking that she belongs back home because she couldn't resist dancing to amapiano during an outfit video

The video highlights amapiano's growing global influence while showing how many South Africans abroad stay connected to home through music and culture

Social media users laughed along, with many saying South Africans will always carry amapiano wherever they go

Kandy captured two different mirror selfies, wearing a camouflage jersey and a black cap on the left, and a white knit turtleneck with a fluffy winter hat on the right. Image: kandys.life

Source: Instagram

A South African woman living in Europe has gone viral after joking that she might be in the wrong country because she misses Mzansi's amapiano culture so much. Content creator @Kandys.life shared a light-hearted video while filming an outfit-of-the-day (OOTD) clip. However, instead of focusing on her outfit, she suddenly broke into an amapiano dance as the music played.

Originally emerging from South Africa's townships, amapiano has evolved into one of the country's biggest cultural exports, dominating clubs, festivals and music charts around the world. The genre has attracted millions of listeners globally, with international artists collaborating with South African producers and DJs, while dance challenges continue to spread across TikTok and other social media platforms.

Kandy looked off to the side while taking a close-up selfie inside a vehicle with butterfly clips and small flowers accenting her wavy blonde hair. Image: kandys.life

Source: Instagram

Missing a piece of home

For many South Africans living abroad, music often becomes one of the strongest connections to home. The creator's video reflects a common experience among expatriates, who frequently share moments of nostalgia through food, music, language and humour while adapting to life in other countries.

Her use of South African slang alongside amapiano dancing quickly struck a chord with fellow South Africans overseas. Despite Amapiano's worldwide popularity, many South Africans say nothing compares to experiencing amapiano in its birthplace, where the music is closely tied to local slang, dance styles and social culture.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi applauds European woman’s moves

Many viewers joked that people can never escape amapiano, no matter where they move in the world. Others said the creator, user kandys.life was simply carrying Mzansi culture wherever she goes, while several commented that Europe may have beautiful scenery, but South Africa's vibe remains unmatched.

deidre_vorsatz91 wrote:

“Wooooza! How do you explain these vibes to a non-South African? 😭”

Vaisille commented:

“I didn't even have to check your account to know you're from SA.”

Courtmae_ asked:

“I need to know what oil or cream you have on those fab legs. Holy moly! 😍.”

Chenekleynhans_ wrote:

“Leg goalssss. 🫶🏻🤍”

Ms Chante.lr asked:

“Okay, this is fire. 🔥🥳 What's the song called?”

Mama_lioness_goddess commented:

“I've waited so long for you to bust your moves again. Totally worth it!”

Esme_vj86 joked:

“My two left feet could never. 😂”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Amapiano

Swazi-South African Zee Nxumalo has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the 2026 Basadi in Music Awards.

Jaden Smith showcased his unique dance moves to Amapiano at a Christian Louboutin event in Paris.

Fans are growing increasingly concerned about the king of Amapiano, Kabza De Small's well-being after a new video of him surfaced.

Source: Briefly News