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Woolworths Launches New MyDifference Plus Loyalty Tier With Cashback Rewards
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Woolworths Launches New MyDifference Plus Loyalty Tier With Cashback Rewards

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • Woolworths introduced a new cash back rewards programme giving customers a percentage of their spending back
  • The programme is available to WRewards members and offers cash back on qualifying purchases across food and fashion
  • South African shoppers welcomed the new benefit as a way to stretch their budgets further amid rising living costs

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Eligible cardholders will now be rewarded with specific financial perks for managing their store profiles effectively
Woolies has introduced an advanced loyalty tier focused on providing tangible cash benefits. Image: @News24
Source: Twitter

Woolworths South Africa rolled out a new cash back rewards benefit for its WRewards members, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back on their everyday purchases. The retailer announced that qualifying customers would receive cash back on spending across its food and fashion ranges. The benefit is linked to the existing WRewards loyalty programme, meaning members do not need to sign up separately to access it.

How the cash back programme works

Shoppers earn a percentage of their qualifying spend back as cash, which is then credited to their WRewards account. The cash back can be used on future purchases, effectively reducing the cost of shopping over time. BusinessTech reports that the programme applies to both in-store and online transactions, giving customers flexibility in how they shop. Woolworths positioned the launch as part of a broader effort to offer customers more value at a time when household budgets across South Africa remain under pressure from elevated food prices and the high cost of living.

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What it means for everyday shoppers

For many South Africans who already shop regularly at Woolworths, the cash back benefit adds a layer of savings that accumulates over time. The more a member spends, the more they earn back, making it particularly useful for those who do their weekly grocery run at the retailer. Woolworths has been expanding its loyalty offering in recent years, and this latest addition brings it closer in line with similar programmes run by competing South African retailers. The move signals that the brand is paying close attention to what shoppers expect beyond just product quality.

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Cardholders can monitor their customised tasks and track accumulating balances directly through the main smartphone application
This premium addition runs parallel with the standard retail rewards system, which replaced the company's legacy cards. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

5 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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