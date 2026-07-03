Woolworths introduced a new cash back rewards programme giving customers a percentage of their spending back

The programme is available to WRewards members and offers cash back on qualifying purchases across food and fashion

South African shoppers welcomed the new benefit as a way to stretch their budgets further amid rising living costs

Woolies has introduced an advanced loyalty tier focused on providing tangible cash benefits. Image: @News24

Source: Twitter

Woolworths South Africa rolled out a new cash back rewards benefit for its WRewards members, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back on their everyday purchases. The retailer announced that qualifying customers would receive cash back on spending across its food and fashion ranges. The benefit is linked to the existing WRewards loyalty programme, meaning members do not need to sign up separately to access it.

How the cash back programme works

Shoppers earn a percentage of their qualifying spend back as cash, which is then credited to their WRewards account. The cash back can be used on future purchases, effectively reducing the cost of shopping over time. BusinessTech reports that the programme applies to both in-store and online transactions, giving customers flexibility in how they shop. Woolworths positioned the launch as part of a broader effort to offer customers more value at a time when household budgets across South Africa remain under pressure from elevated food prices and the high cost of living.

What it means for everyday shoppers

For many South Africans who already shop regularly at Woolworths, the cash back benefit adds a layer of savings that accumulates over time. The more a member spends, the more they earn back, making it particularly useful for those who do their weekly grocery run at the retailer. Woolworths has been expanding its loyalty offering in recent years, and this latest addition brings it closer in line with similar programmes run by competing South African retailers. The move signals that the brand is paying close attention to what shoppers expect beyond just product quality.

This premium addition runs parallel with the standard retail rewards system, which replaced the company's legacy cards. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News