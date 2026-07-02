A TikTok video in Potchefstroom shows residents walking past waiting taxis despite drivers encouraging them to get in

The clip has sparked debate about whether rising taxi fares are pushing more commuters to walk

Social media users said the video reflects the financial reality facing many South Africans, with transport becoming one of the biggest monthly household expenses

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The visual showed a taxi in the township. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The video, posted by @ytmabosientertainment on 2 July 2026 in Potchefstroom, captured commuters walking along a busy road while taxi drivers repeatedly call out to them in an attempt to attract passengers. Despite the invitations, many pedestrians continue walking, prompting the video's creator to suggest that rising taxi fares are forcing more people to choose their feet over public transport.

The residents were walking to work, with some coming back from work going home. the video has struck a chord with South Africans who say transport costs have become one of their biggest monthly expenses.

Taxi fare increases have hit commuters across South Africa

The viral footage by the news outlet @ytmabosientertainment comes shortly after several taxi associations across South Africa implemented fare increases following months of mounting financial pressure on operators. The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), along with regional taxi associations, approved fare hikes ranging between R2 and R5 for many local routes, while some long-distance trips increased by as much as R150.

Taxi operators have argued that the increases were unavoidable. Over the past year, the industry has faced higher fuel prices, rising vehicle maintenance costs, more expensive spare parts, insurance increases and general inflation, all of which have squeezed operators' profit margins. Because the taxi industry transports millions of South Africans every day, even relatively small fare increases can significantly affect household budgets, particularly for workers who rely on taxis multiple times a day.

The visual showed people walking instead of using the taxi. @ytmabosientertainment

Source: TikTok

Fuel prices played a major role

Transport costs have been heavily influenced by South Africa's fuel price fluctuations throughout 2026. Earlier this year, petrol prices climbed to record levels after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted global oil supplies. Military conflict involving Iran and the United States temporarily affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil trade routes. The uncertainty sent international crude oil prices sharply higher, increasing South Africa's Basic Fuel Price.

At the same time, the National Treasury gradually withdrew temporary fuel levy relief that had previously helped cushion motorists from extreme fuel price increases. The final portion of that relief expired on 1 July 2026, adding further pressure to motorists and commercial transport operators.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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A content creator brought peak drama to a minibus taxi with a hilarious food stunt, leaving many online in stitches.

A taxi driver shared how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel.

Source: Briefly News