Mikevonair recreated a viral New York busking trend inside two different taxis in Johannesburg

He sang Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special first, but no passengers joined in the chorus

His second attempt with Tyla’s Water also ended in silence from fellow commuters

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Mike V

Source: Instagram

Popular 5FM radio DJ Mikevonair, known as Mike V, surprised commuters in Johannesburg taxis, recreating a viral New York busking trend in an Instagram video.

Mikevonair is a well-known radio personality and TV host on 5FM in South Africa. He often creates comedy content for his social media followers across multiple platforms. The original trend showed a man singing to strangers on a New York subway. Mikevonair decided to bring that same energy into South African minibus taxis instead.

Two taxis, two awkward silences

The comedian first tried his luck inside a Johannesburg taxi playing Brenda Fassie’s Weekend Special. Passengers stayed quiet throughout, and his facial expressions, along with his associate’s, hinted at growing embarrassment beside him. They then boarded a second taxi and switched things up with Tyla’s hit song Water. Once again, none of the commuters sang along or reacted to his performance. Fans quickly recognised the format from a viral overseas trend that started weeks earlier.

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South Africans flooded the comment section with laughter after watching the clip online. Many praised his boldness, joking that taxi social anxiety is a real and valid fear. One follower said the fear of speaking up inside a taxi deserves proper research.

Others joked that he should try the same challenge on a packed Gautrain train. Fans said his fearless attitude inspired them to be braver in public settings. Some commenters admitted they felt secondhand embarrassment just from watching his attempt unfold. Several people said they wished they could be as fearless as he one day. Others simply called the entire clip hilarious and said it made their whole day.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News