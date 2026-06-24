A rare sighting of a surveillance camera fitted inside a minibus taxi left South Africans laughing online

It remains unclear where the vehicle operates from or why the owner installed the security device

Social media users reacted with hilarious theories about the tech upgrade, while others defended the decision

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: More Love for Beauty Cabs

Source: Facebook

A Facebook video posted by More Love for Beauty Cabs on 23 June 2026 left many South Africans in stitches. The rare footage showed a surveillance camera neatly installed inside a moving local minibus taxi.

It is currently unclear where the commuter vehicle operates from across the country. The precise reason for fitting the security camera also remains unknown to passengers.

The surprising upgrade comes amidst a broader tech transformation within the national transport sector. Recently, the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association launched cashless payment cards.

The Western Cape public transport system started moving away from standard coin handovers. Commuters in Cape Town now tap digital smartcards when boarding specific local routes.

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Mzansi shares hilarious theories over taxi upgrade

Many social media users quickly swarmed the comment section to share their opinions. One person joked that the owner counts his daily commuters while resting at home.

Another commentator defended the device because taxi drivers reportedly get richer than owners. Someone else noted that insurance companies actually demand these safety features more nowadays.

One person added that vehicles face hijacking risks daily so the camera makes sense. A final user feared that other owners will copy this and stop extra money-making.

Historically, bodies like Santaco in Durban previously trialled similar closed-circuit monitoring tools. Security installations help fleet operators track driver behaviour and protect passengers from crime.

The latest viral footage proves modern technology is rapidly reshaping local commuting experiences. Owners continue introducing modern systems to safeguard their business investments and public lives.

Watch the video below:

More about minibus taxis

A local minibus taxi driver has sparked widespread concern online after filming a video showing rows of parked taxis due to a massive lack of commuters.

A taxi driver shares how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel.

A Durban taxi driver melted hearts across South Africa after a woman named Cath Beth posted an Instagram video on 28 May 2026 showing him flirting with her at a red robot in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News