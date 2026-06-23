Four explosions rocked Durban Harbour on the night of 22 June 2026, with flames visible from the shore

A cargo ship caught fire at the container and Ro-Ro terminal near the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal in KZN

South Africans reacted with shock online, with many saying they heard the blasts but had no idea what caused them

An areal view of the Durban port. Image: Kouga News

Source: Facebook

A TikTok video shared by Farzana Ebrahim on 22 June 2026 captured four explosions at Durban Harbour in KwaZulu-Natal. Flames were visible near the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal as emergency services rushed to the scene. The cause of the blasts remains under investigation.

Mzansi watches in disbelief

South Africans flooded social media after the footage spread fast online. Many admitted they had heard the loud bangs but had no idea where they were coming from. One person asked if those were the sounds they had heard echoing through the night.

The concern for lives lost or injured was immediate and real. “I hope nobody is injured,” one commenter wrote, and the sentiment was widely shared. Others were already asking harder questions about what really happened at one of Africa’s busiest ports.

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Some pointed to possible foul play, with one user saying the country could only wonder who was behind it. Another was already looking ahead, joking that someone would be getting a tender to fix the damaged crane.

Reports indicate a cargo ship was the source of the fire at the terminal. Emergency teams managed to bring the blaze under control. No official confirmation of injuries has been made at this stage.

The cause of the explosions has not been confirmed. Authorities are expected to release more details as the investigation unfolds. This remains a developing story.

Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News