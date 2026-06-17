Cape Town has been ranked the worst port globally, with certain problems affecting how smoothly ships move through

Some global ports are setting the standard with fast, efficient ship handling, widening the performance gap

Work is already underway to improve operations using new systems

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Cape Town port moves to last place. Image: @sproetniek

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town has just taken the 400th position out of 400, in the world in the World Bank’s 2025 Container Port Performance Index. The report points to ongoing delays and inconsistent ship turnaround times.

In a Newsday article on 15 June 2026, the report says the port’s problems are mainly driven by bad weather, equipment breakdowns, and unstable operations, which keep messing with ship schedules even when global shipping conditions improve. It states:

“Cape Town illustrates how vessel turnaround times can worsen even when broader congestion indicators fluctuate....structural exposure to external conditions can dominate performance outcomes, independent of global demand cycles.”

It also notes a drop in berth usage, meaning ships are spending more time waiting offshore instead of loading and offloading efficiently.

Officials have started rolling out fixes, including a CSIR-developed wind prediction system, helicopter-based piloting during rough seas, and a digital cargo planning platform aimed at improving coordination.

Decline is due to delays and inconsistent operations, impacting shipping schedules. Image: @Peter Adams

Source: Getty Images

How other ports ranked

Container ports are key points in global trade because they handle the movement of goods that support jobs and economic growth. The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) measures how efficient each port is compared to others.

The table shows the top-performing ports based on how quickly ships are handled from 2020 to 2025. A lower score (higher ranking) means faster turnaround times and better efficiency.

Ports like Fuzhou, Dalian, Salalah, Mawan, and Chiwan are among the best performers. Most of these are big export or shipping hubs that move a lot of cargo quickly. Overall, the ranking highlights ports that consistently keep ships moving with minimal delays.

The report also notes which ports improved the most in their CPPI rankings between 2024 and 2025, meaning they became more efficient at handling ships.

The biggest jumps include Durban, which improved a lot but is still dealing with very low performance levels overall. Coega (Ngqura) in South Africa and Freeport in the Bahamas also showed strong improvements, while Cristobal in Panama recorded a noticeable recovery.

These ports are still not top performers, but they’ve made some progress in reducing delays and speeding up ship turnaround compared to the previous year.

View the full story here:

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Source: Briefly News