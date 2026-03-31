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Ranking famous South African TikTokers in 2026: Top 11 creators to follow
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Ranking famous South African TikTokers in 2026: Top 11 creators to follow

by  Favour Adeaga
6 min read

South Africa continues to dominate TikTok in 2026, producing global creators with millions of followers. From music stars and fitness influencers to wildlife conservationists and lifestyle creators, these TikTokers are shaping trends and building powerful personal brands. Discover the top famous South African TikTokers of 2026.

Shandor Larenty, Tyla, and Princess Sachiko
Shandor Larenty, Tyla, and Princess Sachiko. Photo: @shandorlarenty on Instagram, @iamtyla and @sachiko.renji on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Princess Sachiko leads the ranking with over 20 million followers, making her one of South Africa's most influential creators.
  • Wian van den Berg and Tyla have achieved global recognition by leveraging TikTok for entertainment and music promotion.
  • Wildlife creators like Dean Schneider and Shandor Larenty highlight conservation through engaging digital storytelling.

Famous South African TikTokers in 2026

South African TikTok creators in 2026 continue to grow in influence, blending entertainment with cultural storytelling. While some maintain privacy around personal details, their impact on digital media remains undeniable.

Below is a ranking of 11 famous South African TikTokers in 2026, based on influence and followership:

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Name

Followers

Ah Mozisi

5.7 million

Zayaan

7.2 million

Crystal Greeff-Katsini

7.2 million

John-Marc van Wyk

7.4 million

Bryan Kazaka

8.1 million

Noel Deyzel

8.3 million

Shandor Larenty

9.2 million

Dean Schneider

10.4 million

Tyla

16.1 million

Wian van den Berg

16.8 million

Princess Sachiko

20.5 million

11. Ah Mozisi (5.7 million followers)

Ah Mozisi
Ah Mozisi. Photo: @AhMozisiOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Full name

Tsoanelo Moyo

Date of birth

July 18, 1999

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Ah Mozisi is a fast-rising South African TikTok creator known for his humorous and relatable content. His videos often feature everyday scenarios, comedic timing, and expressive storytelling that resonate with a wide audience. AFDA shared that he won the Most Creative Creator award at the African Social Entertainment Awards in 2021.

10. Zayaan (7.2 million followers)

Zayaan
Zayaan. Photo: @zayaan4 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Zayaan

Date of birth

January 10

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

The popular TikTok creator began posting content on her TikTok account in March 2018. The TikTok celebrity's videos often follow viral trends and audience-driven formats, making her one of the most-followed TikTokers in South Africa.

9. Crystal Greeff-Katsini (7.2 million followers)

Crystal Greeff-Katsini
Crystal Greeff-Katsini. Photo: @crystal_g.katsini on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Crystal Greeff-Katsini

Date of birth

March 27, 1998

Age

28 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Durban, South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

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Often referred to as The Bendy Face Girl, Crystal's content focuses on comedic, high-expression content, relatable skits, and spreading positivity. As one of the famous female South African TikTokers, she creates humorous videos on everyday life with her over seven million followers on TikTok.

8. John-Marc van Wyk (7.4 million followers)

John-Marc van Wyk
John-Marc van Wyk. Photo: @johnmarcvanwyk on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

John-Marc van Wyk

Date of birth

September 19, 2002

Age

23 years old (as of March 2026)

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

John-Marc van Wyk is a rising South African TikTok personality gaining traction online. His content spans lifestyle and engaging short-form videos. As one of the famous South African male TikTokers, he told Net Influencer:

I focus on creating storytelling and studying the human condition. My biggest focus is actually learning how to strategise on learning how people think, how they create, and how they connect.

7. Bryan Kazaka (8.1 million followers)

Bryan Kazaka
Bryan Kazaka. Photo: @bryankazaka on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Bryan Kazaka

Date of birth

February 10, 2002

Age

24 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

Bryan Kazaka's videos often follow trending formats and creative storytelling. The social media influencer creates comedic videos and regularly collaborates with other popular TikTok stars, earning him over eight million followers on TikTok alone.

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6. Noel Deyzel (8.3 million followers)

Noel Deyzel
Noel Deyzel. Photo: @noeldeyzelofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Full name

Noel Deyzel

Age

40 years (as of 2026)

Date of birth

30 September 1985

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

Noel Deyzel is a leading fitness creator known for bodybuilding and motivational content. His videos emphasise discipline, mental strength, and gym education.

He started on YouTube before TikTok, posting his first video in November 2018. He posted his first TikTok in February 2020, gaining over 1,000 likes and more than 30,000 views.

5. Shandor Larenty (9.2 million followers)

Shandor Larenty
Shandor Larenty. Photo: @shandorlarenty on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Shandor Larenty

Date of birth

1995

Age

31 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

Shandor Larenty is known for wildlife content, often appearing alongside wild animals, particularly lions, hyenas, and giraffes, at the Lion & Safari Park in South Africa. His videos highlight conservation and human-animal relationships. His work supports broader conservation awareness. Shandor once admitted to The Mirror:

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I’ve grown up doing this. I love it. My friends think I’m a little bit crazy going in with a fully-grown lion.

4. Dean Schneider (10.4 million followers)

Dean Schneider and his wife
Dean Schneider and his wife. Photo: @schneiderdean on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Full name

Dean Schneider

Gender

Male

Date of birth

3 October 1992

Age

33 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Switzerland

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Dean Schneider is a wildlife conservationist based in South Africa. As one of the famous TikTok influencers in South Africa, he showcases close interactions with lions and other animals at his sanctuary. His content promotes conservation awareness and respect for wildlife.

3. Tyla (16.1 million followers)

Tyla Laura
Tyla. Photo: @iamtyla on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Full name

Tyla Laura Seethal

Date of birth

30 January 2002

Age

24 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

Johannesburg, South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

Tyla is a Grammy-winning singer who has successfully leveraged TikTok to amplify her music globally. As one of the famous TikTok girls, her viral hits and dance trends have contributed to her massive following. She seamlessly blends music, fashion, and lifestyle content.

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2. Wian van den Berg (16.8 million followers)

Juliet Small and Wian van den Berg
Wian van den Berg and his girlfriend Juliet Small in 2025. Photos: Wian van den Berg
Source: Facebook

Full name

Wian van den Berg

Date of birth

14 December 1995

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

Known as one of the most-followed TikTok magicians, Wian's content combines humour, creativity, and audience interaction. He frequently showcases his magic skills by making items appear or disappear.

1. Princess Sachiko (20.5 million followers)

Princess Sachiko
South African TikToker Princess Sachiko. Photo: @sachiko.renji on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Full name

Princess Sachiko

Date of birth

February 28, 2001

Age

25 years old (as of 2026)

Place of birth

South Africa

Social media

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

Princess Sachiko is one of the most-followed TikTok influencers linked to South Africa, known for blending cosplay, gaming, HP magic, and modelling. Giving a sneak peek into the secret to her success, she told TikTok Newsroom:

I take pride in every video I've crafted for my platform, pouring in meticulous effort, thought, and planning from the initial stages of conceptualisation to the final editing process.

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Frequently asked questions

  • Who is the best TikToker in South Africa in 2026? Princess Sachiko is considered the best based on her massive following.
  • Who are the top 10 famous TikTokers in 2026? The top 10 include Princess Sachiko, Wian van den Berg, Tyla, Dean Schneider, Shandor Larenty, Noel Deyzel, Bryan Kazaka, John-Marc van Wyk, Crystal Greeff-Katsini, and Zayaan.
  • Who is the biggest TikToker in Africa in 2026? William Last KRM is the biggest TikToker in Africa with almost 29 million followers.

Conclusion

Famous South African TikTokers in 2026 have proven that digital influence in the country is both diverse and globally competitive. They continue to set trends that shape both local culture and international digital conversations.

READ MORE: Top 15 South African influencers you need to follow

As Briefly.co.za published, John-Marc van Wyk has one of the highest engagement rates among South African content creators, with around 61.08% on Instagram and 14.28% on TikTok.

South African influencers share content with their audience, ranging from music and lifestyle tips to beauty, fitness, comedy, and reaction videos.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Favour Adeaga avatar

Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com

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