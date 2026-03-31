Ranking famous South African TikTokers in 2026: Top 11 creators to follow
South Africa continues to dominate TikTok in 2026, producing global creators with millions of followers. From music stars and fitness influencers to wildlife conservationists and lifestyle creators, these TikTokers are shaping trends and building powerful personal brands. Discover the top famous South African TikTokers of 2026.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Famous South African TikTokers in 2026
- 11. Ah Mozisi (5.7 million followers)
- 10. Zayaan (7.2 million followers)
- 9. Crystal Greeff-Katsini (7.2 million followers)
- 8. John-Marc van Wyk (7.4 million followers)
- 7. Bryan Kazaka (8.1 million followers)
- 6. Noel Deyzel (8.3 million followers)
- 5. Shandor Larenty (9.2 million followers)
- 4. Dean Schneider (10.4 million followers)
- 3. Tyla (16.1 million followers)
- 2. Wian van den Berg (16.8 million followers)
- 1. Princess Sachiko (20.5 million followers)
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Princess Sachiko leads the ranking with over 20 million followers, making her one of South Africa's most influential creators.
- Wian van den Berg and Tyla have achieved global recognition by leveraging TikTok for entertainment and music promotion.
- Wildlife creators like Dean Schneider and Shandor Larenty highlight conservation through engaging digital storytelling.
Famous South African TikTokers in 2026
South African TikTok creators in 2026 continue to grow in influence, blending entertainment with cultural storytelling. While some maintain privacy around personal details, their impact on digital media remains undeniable.
Below is a ranking of 11 famous South African TikTokers in 2026, based on influence and followership:
Name
Followers
Ah Mozisi
5.7 million
Zayaan
7.2 million
Crystal Greeff-Katsini
7.2 million
John-Marc van Wyk
7.4 million
Bryan Kazaka
8.1 million
Noel Deyzel
8.3 million
Shandor Larenty
9.2 million
Dean Schneider
10.4 million
Tyla
16.1 million
Wian van den Berg
16.8 million
Princess Sachiko
20.5 million
11. Ah Mozisi (5.7 million followers)
Full name
Tsoanelo Moyo
Date of birth
July 18, 1999
Social media
Ah Mozisi is a fast-rising South African TikTok creator known for his humorous and relatable content. His videos often feature everyday scenarios, comedic timing, and expressive storytelling that resonate with a wide audience. AFDA shared that he won the Most Creative Creator award at the African Social Entertainment Awards in 2021.
10. Zayaan (7.2 million followers)
Full name
Zayaan
Date of birth
January 10
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
The popular TikTok creator began posting content on her TikTok account in March 2018. The TikTok celebrity's videos often follow viral trends and audience-driven formats, making her one of the most-followed TikTokers in South Africa.
9. Crystal Greeff-Katsini (7.2 million followers)
Full name
Crystal Greeff-Katsini
Date of birth
March 27, 1998
Age
28 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Durban, South Africa
Social media
Often referred to as The Bendy Face Girl, Crystal's content focuses on comedic, high-expression content, relatable skits, and spreading positivity. As one of the famous female South African TikTokers, she creates humorous videos on everyday life with her over seven million followers on TikTok.
8. John-Marc van Wyk (7.4 million followers)
Full name
John-Marc van Wyk
Date of birth
September 19, 2002
Age
23 years old (as of March 2026)
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
John-Marc van Wyk is a rising South African TikTok personality gaining traction online. His content spans lifestyle and engaging short-form videos. As one of the famous South African male TikTokers, he told Net Influencer:
I focus on creating storytelling and studying the human condition. My biggest focus is actually learning how to strategise on learning how people think, how they create, and how they connect.
7. Bryan Kazaka (8.1 million followers)
Full name
Bryan Kazaka
Date of birth
February 10, 2002
Age
24 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
Bryan Kazaka's videos often follow trending formats and creative storytelling. The social media influencer creates comedic videos and regularly collaborates with other popular TikTok stars, earning him over eight million followers on TikTok alone.
6. Noel Deyzel (8.3 million followers)
Full name
Noel Deyzel
Age
40 years (as of 2026)
Date of birth
30 September 1985
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
Noel Deyzel is a leading fitness creator known for bodybuilding and motivational content. His videos emphasise discipline, mental strength, and gym education.
He started on YouTube before TikTok, posting his first video in November 2018. He posted his first TikTok in February 2020, gaining over 1,000 likes and more than 30,000 views.
5. Shandor Larenty (9.2 million followers)
Full name
Shandor Larenty
Date of birth
1995
Age
31 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
Shandor Larenty is known for wildlife content, often appearing alongside wild animals, particularly lions, hyenas, and giraffes, at the Lion & Safari Park in South Africa. His videos highlight conservation and human-animal relationships. His work supports broader conservation awareness. Shandor once admitted to The Mirror:
I’ve grown up doing this. I love it. My friends think I’m a little bit crazy going in with a fully-grown lion.
4. Dean Schneider (10.4 million followers)
Full name
Dean Schneider
Gender
Male
Date of birth
3 October 1992
Age
33 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Switzerland
Social media
Dean Schneider is a wildlife conservationist based in South Africa. As one of the famous TikTok influencers in South Africa, he showcases close interactions with lions and other animals at his sanctuary. His content promotes conservation awareness and respect for wildlife.
3. Tyla (16.1 million followers)
Full name
Tyla Laura Seethal
Date of birth
30 January 2002
Age
24 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Johannesburg, South Africa
Social media
Tyla is a Grammy-winning singer who has successfully leveraged TikTok to amplify her music globally. As one of the famous TikTok girls, her viral hits and dance trends have contributed to her massive following. She seamlessly blends music, fashion, and lifestyle content.
2. Wian van den Berg (16.8 million followers)
Full name
Wian van den Berg
Date of birth
14 December 1995
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
Known as one of the most-followed TikTok magicians, Wian's content combines humour, creativity, and audience interaction. He frequently showcases his magic skills by making items appear or disappear.
1. Princess Sachiko (20.5 million followers)
Full name
Princess Sachiko
Date of birth
February 28, 2001
Age
25 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
South Africa
Social media
Princess Sachiko is one of the most-followed TikTok influencers linked to South Africa, known for blending cosplay, gaming, HP magic, and modelling. Giving a sneak peek into the secret to her success, she told TikTok Newsroom:
I take pride in every video I've crafted for my platform, pouring in meticulous effort, thought, and planning from the initial stages of conceptualisation to the final editing process.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is the best TikToker in South Africa in 2026? Princess Sachiko is considered the best based on her massive following.
- Who are the top 10 famous TikTokers in 2026? The top 10 include Princess Sachiko, Wian van den Berg, Tyla, Dean Schneider, Shandor Larenty, Noel Deyzel, Bryan Kazaka, John-Marc van Wyk, Crystal Greeff-Katsini, and Zayaan.
- Who is the biggest TikToker in Africa in 2026? William Last KRM is the biggest TikToker in Africa with almost 29 million followers.
Conclusion
Famous South African TikTokers in 2026 have proven that digital influence in the country is both diverse and globally competitive. They continue to set trends that shape both local culture and international digital conversations.
READ MORE: Top 15 South African influencers you need to follow
As Briefly.co.za published, John-Marc van Wyk has one of the highest engagement rates among South African content creators, with around 61.08% on Instagram and 14.28% on TikTok.
South African influencers share content with their audience, ranging from music and lifestyle tips to beauty, fitness, comedy, and reaction videos.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com