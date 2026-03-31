Ranking famous South African TikTokers in 2026: Top 11 creators to follow

South Africa continues to dominate TikTok in 2026, producing global creators with millions of followers. From music stars and fitness influencers to wildlife conservationists and lifestyle creators, these TikTokers are shaping trends and building powerful personal brands. Discover the top famous South African TikTokers of 2026.

Shandor Larenty, Tyla, and Princess Sachiko. Photo: @shandorlarenty on Instagram, @iamtyla and @sachiko.renji on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Princess Sachiko leads the ranking with over 20 million followers , making her one of South Africa's most influential creators.

, making her one of South Africa's most influential creators. Wian van den Berg and Tyla have achieved global recognition by leveraging TikTok for entertainment and music promotion .

. Wildlife creators like Dean Schneider and Shandor Larenty highlight conservation through engaging digital storytelling.

Famous South African TikTokers in 2026

South African TikTok creators in 2026 continue to grow in influence, blending entertainment with cultural storytelling. While some maintain privacy around personal details, their impact on digital media remains undeniable.

Below is a ranking of 11 famous South African TikTokers in 2026, based on influence and followership:

Name Followers Ah Mozisi 5.7 million Zayaan 7.2 million Crystal Greeff-Katsini 7.2 million John-Marc van Wyk 7.4 million Bryan Kazaka 8.1 million Noel Deyzel 8.3 million Shandor Larenty 9.2 million Dean Schneider 10.4 million Tyla 16.1 million Wian van den Berg 16.8 million Princess Sachiko 20.5 million

11. Ah Mozisi (5.7 million followers)

Ah Mozisi. Photo: @AhMozisiOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Tsoanelo Moyo Date of birth July 18, 1999 Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube Facebook

Ah Mozisi is a fast-rising South African TikTok creator known for his humorous and relatable content. His videos often feature everyday scenarios, comedic timing, and expressive storytelling that resonate with a wide audience. AFDA shared that he won the Most Creative Creator award at the African Social Entertainment Awards in 2021.

10. Zayaan (7.2 million followers)

Zayaan. Photo: @zayaan4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Zayaan Date of birth January 10 Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube

The popular TikTok creator began posting content on her TikTok account in March 2018. The TikTok celebrity's videos often follow viral trends and audience-driven formats, making her one of the most-followed TikTokers in South Africa.

9. Crystal Greeff-Katsini (7.2 million followers)

Crystal Greeff-Katsini. Photo: @crystal_g.katsini on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Crystal Greeff-Katsini Date of birth March 27, 1998 Age 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Durban, South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram

Often referred to as The Bendy Face Girl, Crystal's content focuses on comedic, high-expression content, relatable skits, and spreading positivity. As one of the famous female South African TikTokers, she creates humorous videos on everyday life with her over seven million followers on TikTok.

8. John-Marc van Wyk (7.4 million followers)

John-Marc van Wyk. Photo: @johnmarcvanwyk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name John-Marc van Wyk Date of birth September 19, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube

John-Marc van Wyk is a rising South African TikTok personality gaining traction online. His content spans lifestyle and engaging short-form videos. As one of the famous South African male TikTokers, he told Net Influencer:

I focus on creating storytelling and studying the human condition. My biggest focus is actually learning how to strategise on learning how people think, how they create, and how they connect.

7. Bryan Kazaka (8.1 million followers)

Bryan Kazaka. Photo: @bryankazaka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Bryan Kazaka Date of birth February 10, 2002 Age 24 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram

Bryan Kazaka's videos often follow trending formats and creative storytelling. The social media influencer creates comedic videos and regularly collaborates with other popular TikTok stars, earning him over eight million followers on TikTok alone.

6. Noel Deyzel (8.3 million followers)

Noel Deyzel. Photo: @noeldeyzelofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Noel Deyzel Age 40 years (as of 2026) Date of birth 30 September 1985 Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok YouTube Instagram Facebook

Noel Deyzel is a leading fitness creator known for bodybuilding and motivational content. His videos emphasise discipline, mental strength, and gym education.

He started on YouTube before TikTok, posting his first video in November 2018. He posted his first TikTok in February 2020, gaining over 1,000 likes and more than 30,000 views.

5. Shandor Larenty (9.2 million followers)

Shandor Larenty. Photo: @shandorlarenty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Shandor Larenty Date of birth 1995 Age 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram

Shandor Larenty is known for wildlife content, often appearing alongside wild animals, particularly lions, hyenas, and giraffes, at the Lion & Safari Park in South Africa. His videos highlight conservation and human-animal relationships. His work supports broader conservation awareness. Shandor once admitted to The Mirror:

I’ve grown up doing this. I love it. My friends think I’m a little bit crazy going in with a fully-grown lion.

4. Dean Schneider (10.4 million followers)

Dean Schneider and his wife. Photo: @schneiderdean on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Dean Schneider Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Switzerland Social media TikTok Instagram Facebook YouTube

Dean Schneider is a wildlife conservationist based in South Africa. As one of the famous TikTok influencers in South Africa, he showcases close interactions with lions and other animals at his sanctuary. His content promotes conservation awareness and respect for wildlife.

3. Tyla (16.1 million followers)

Tyla. Photo: @iamtyla on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Tyla Laura Seethal Date of birth 30 January 2002 Age 24 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram Facebook

Tyla is a Grammy-winning singer who has successfully leveraged TikTok to amplify her music globally. As one of the famous TikTok girls, her viral hits and dance trends have contributed to her massive following. She seamlessly blends music, fashion, and lifestyle content.

2. Wian van den Berg (16.8 million followers)

Wian van den Berg and his girlfriend Juliet Small in 2025. Photos: Wian van den Berg

Source: Facebook

Full name Wian van den Berg Date of birth 14 December 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube

Known as one of the most-followed TikTok magicians, Wian's content combines humour, creativity, and audience interaction. He frequently showcases his magic skills by making items appear or disappear.

1. Princess Sachiko (20.5 million followers)

South African TikToker Princess Sachiko. Photo: @sachiko.renji on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Princess Sachiko Date of birth February 28, 2001 Age 25 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth South Africa Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube

Princess Sachiko is one of the most-followed TikTok influencers linked to South Africa, known for blending cosplay, gaming, HP magic, and modelling. Giving a sneak peek into the secret to her success, she told TikTok Newsroom:

I take pride in every video I've crafted for my platform, pouring in meticulous effort, thought, and planning from the initial stages of conceptualisation to the final editing process.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the best TikToker in South Africa in 2026? Princess Sachiko is considered the best based on her massive following.

Princess Sachiko is considered the best based on her massive following. Who are the top 10 famous TikTokers in 2026? The top 10 include Princess Sachiko, Wian van den Berg, Tyla, Dean Schneider, Shandor Larenty, Noel Deyzel, Bryan Kazaka, John-Marc van Wyk, Crystal Greeff-Katsini, and Zayaan.

The top 10 include Princess Sachiko, Wian van den Berg, Tyla, Dean Schneider, Shandor Larenty, Noel Deyzel, Bryan Kazaka, John-Marc van Wyk, Crystal Greeff-Katsini, and Zayaan. Who is the biggest TikToker in Africa in 2026? William Last KRM is the biggest TikToker in Africa with almost 29 million followers.

Conclusion

Famous South African TikTokers in 2026 have proven that digital influence in the country is both diverse and globally competitive. They continue to set trends that shape both local culture and international digital conversations.

READ MORE: Top 15 South African influencers you need to follow

As Briefly.co.za published, John-Marc van Wyk has one of the highest engagement rates among South African content creators, with around 61.08% on Instagram and 14.28% on TikTok.

South African influencers share content with their audience, ranging from music and lifestyle tips to beauty, fitness, comedy, and reaction videos.

Source: Briefly News