Trippie Redd's net worth: how rich is he with 26M monthly Spotify listeners?

Trippie Redd's net worth, estimated at $5 million, showcases the rise of a dynamic rap sensation. Bursting onto the scene with a unique blend of emo and trap, the A Love Letter to You 4 hit maker redefined hip-hop success.

Trippie in Paris, France, on January 17, 2024 (L). Redd on November 25, 2023 (R). Photo: @Trippie Redd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Trippie Redd accrued a fortune of $5 million through his music career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

through his He boasts over 26 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Trippie purchased a mansion in Florida for $7.5 million.

Trippie Redd's profile summary

Full name Michael Lamar White IV Gender Male Date of birth June 18, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Canton, Ohio, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 6 inches Father Michael Lamar White Mother Tonya White Siblings Hippie Redd and Dirty Redd Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Co Leray Children Miyoco Education Groveport Madison High School Profession Rapper and songwriter Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Trippie Redd's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Trippie Redd's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $5 million. He is rich from his music career and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

In 2018, during what appeared to be a music video shoot for his Wish track, Redd said he is worth $7 million. He wrote,

I’m worth 7M now. Wish for what ever you want just always make sure you meet God half way with that hard work.

Trippie Redd on December 25, 2023. Photo: @Trippie Redd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Trippie Redd's cars and mansion

The Leray hitmaker owns a collection of luxurious cars. Here is a breakdown of some of his expensive rides and their estimated market value:

Car model Estimated market value Lamborghini Aventador SVJ $575,000 Ferrari 488 Spider $280,000 G63 AMG 6x6 $1,200,000 Lamborghini Urus $230,000 McLaren 675LT $360,000 C8 Corvette $70,000

The renowned rapper acquired his Florida mansion for $7.5 million in 2022. Trippie Redd's house boasts 9 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, a movie theatre, a gym, a wine cellar, and an 8-car garage.

In 2024, he transformed it to a blacked-out mansion, describing the decision as his mother's idea. He said,

It was actually my mom’s idea, but it made so much sense because it’s our favorite color. We love black.

How much is the Trippie Redd chain worth?

Trippie owns multiple iconic chains worth millions. He has collaborated with AB Jewellers on several custom pieces, including a red laser eye chain, a detachable rosary-inspired chain, and others. On his 24th birthday, he reportedly purchased a $150k jewerlry which was delivered by a jet ski to his yacht party.

Trippie on January 19, 2023 (L). Redd on November 17, 2022 (R). Photo: @Trippie Redd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A look at Trippie Redd's music career and income sources

Trippie Redd's debut mixtape, A Love Letter to You, was released in May 2017 and quickly gained traction, with the single Love Scars becoming very popular. He followed up with A Love Letter to You 2, which reached number 34 on the Billboard 200.

His breakthrough single, Dark Knight Dummo, featuring Travis Scott, became his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist. In 2018, his debut studio album Life's a Trip debuted at number four on the Billboard 200. Some of his popular songs include:

Stay The Same

Miss The Rage

Hurts

Excitement

Taking a Walk

Wish

Tours and concerts

Trippie Redd has performed on multiple music tours and concerts. For instance, in 2025, he toured the U.S. and internationally, with venues such as the Toyota Arena and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre.

Trippie on September 29, 2022 (L). Redd on June 29, 2023 (R). Photo: @Trippie Redd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Album sales & royalties

Trippie Redd has sold millions of albums, with his best-selling album, A Love Letter to You 4, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart on December 7, 2019. The album racked up 125.9 million on-demand audio streams in its first week. Some of his other best-selling albums include:

Life's a Trip

A Love Letter to You

A Love Letter to You 3

Trip at Knight

Pegasus

The rapper also earns from streaming services, as his music accumulates a large number of streams. For instance, he has over 26 million monthly Spotify listeners, contributing to his overall income.

Endorsement deals

Trippie Redd has amassed part of his fortune through lucrative brand deals thanks to his high-profile persona. He has partnered with brands like rue21, Spencer's, and BoohooMAN.

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray at the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” at TIFF on September 07, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Robert Okine (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

About Trippie Redd's wife and children

The American rapper is unmarried and reportedly single. However, he was in a long-term relationship with Coi Leray, an American rapper and singer. They started dating in 2019 before parting ways, and later rekindled their romance in August 2024.

They have reportedly parted ways for the second time in early 2025. They have a daughter together called Miyoco, born on June 17, 2025.

A look at Trippie Redd's age and early life

Trippie, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV (26 years old as of 2025), was born on June 18, 1999, in Canton, Ohio, United States. His parents are Tonya White and Michael Lamar White, and he was raised alongside his two brothers: Hippie Redd and Dirty Redd.

Redd's older, Dirty Redd, succumbed to a car accident in 2014. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Trippie revealed that he began pursuing music seriously after his brother's death. He said,

I was depressed. I didn’t have nobody. I was on my own. Music took me from a real dark place to a real bright one.

Trippie on November 18, 2022 (L). Redd on November 20, 2023 (R). Photo: @Trippie Redd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Trivia

Trippie cites Lil Wayne, Tupac, Nirvana, Gucci Mane, and Ashanti among his musical influences.

He has been arrested multiple times.

Trippie graduated from Groveport Madison High School.

Wrapping up

Trippie Redd's net worth, estimated at $5 million, reflects his talent and hard work. From chart-topping albums to energetic global tours, his income streams are robust. With steady growth, he has secured a lasting place in hip-hop's financial elite.

