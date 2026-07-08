A four-year-old boy was found dead inside a NSW unit after police conducted a welfare check following concerns raised by his mother at a police station

The boy’s mother has been charged with murder, while investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries and death

Police have described the discovery as confronting and are continuing their investigation as the community reacts to the shocking case

NSW Police is investigating whether a mother’s alleged claims of cannibalism played a role in his death. Image: Nine News

Source: TikTok

Australian police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy after his mother was charged with murder following a welfare check at a unit on the New South Wales Central Coast. The incident has shocked the community after authorities discovered the child had been dead for several days and had suffered significant injuries.

The case came to light after the boy’s 32-year-old mother visited Wyong Police Station at around 4:40 pm on Saturday, 4 July 2026, where comments she allegedly made raised concerns among officers. Police then attended a unit on Byron Street, where they found the child inside. The woman was later arrested and charged with murder relating to domestic violence.

Police remained at the scene after the mother was charged. Image: Nine News

Source: TikTok

Police investigate circumstances surrounding child’s death

According to reports by the page @dailymailau, investigators are examining all possible factors surrounding the child’s death, including whether cannibalism played a role. Police sources reportedly told The Sydney Morning Herald that the possibility was being investigated as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed details about the child’s injuries, with police urging caution while forensic investigations continue. Superintendent Chad Gillies described the discovery as an extremely confronting scene during a press conference, but said investigators were still working to establish exactly what happened. Gillies said:

“It’s been confirmed the child had injuries. I am not going to speculate further on what those injuries are.”

Police confirmed that the child and the woman were the only two occupants living at the unit.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Community left shocked by investigation

The case has attracted widespread attention after Daily Mail Australia shared footage of the incident on 6 July 2026, prompting discussions online about the disturbing circumstances surrounding the investigation. Authorities have continued gathering evidence from the property as detectives work to understand the events leading up to the child’s death.

Shaunda commented:

“I need to get off the internet for a few weeks. Yikes.”

Gabrielle Kiedaisch wrote:

“Australia? I thought it would have said Ohio or smth. 😒”

Belle joked:

“Guys I literally just opened the app. 😭”

Naomi asked:

“Ummm excuse me, what in the world did I just read?”

Tamib618 commented:

“I also need to get off the internet for maybe ever! Who does that?”

Loona reacted with a shocked sticker, saying:

“Excuse me, what? WHAT?!”

3 Other Briefly News stories about murder cases

Leaked Madlanga Commission court papers contain allegations that link the people accused of a high-profile Benoni murder to Major-General Feroz Khan.

The murder case of DJ Warras made significant progress after it was moved to the Johannesburg High Court for pre-trial proceedings.

The Gardee family has launched another civil lawsuit in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee.

Source: Briefly News