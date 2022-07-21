The former head of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements Margaret-Ann Diedricks appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

She was arrested for her role in the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption case

Diedricks was granted bail of R100 000 and will soon join suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi in the dock

JOHANNESBURG - The former head of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements Margaret-Ann Diedricks, who was arrested for her role in the R255 million Free State asbestos corruption case, was granted bail of R100 000.

Former head of the Gauteng human settlements Margaret-Ann Diedricks was granted R100k bail. Image: Getty image & @kitty46katzy/Twitter

She appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 21 July and will soon join suspended African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule and controversial businessman Edwin Sodi in the dock.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Bloemfontein arrested Diedricks on Wednesday, 20 July in Alberton. News24 reported that Hawks Spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said it alleged that during the period between 2014 and 2017, the Department of Human Settlements, Free State awarded a service provider an irregular contract to abolish asbestos roofs.

Diedricks, who was the acting HOD of the Department of Human Settlements in Gauteng also authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng. Singo added that she then fraudulently received an amount of more than R7 million from the service provider.

The case has been postponed to Friday, 23 September, according to EWN. Several other accused have been charged and appeared in court in connection with the asbestos case.

South Africans react to the arrest of Margaret-Ann Diedricks:

Zamo Dlamini said:

"Substandard work is accepted by these corrupt officials. They must have backbones and should refuse to partner with politicians to do corruption. Look at her now. She will spend time in jail while the big bosses are roaming the street. Officials should refuse corruption."

Marilyn Fraser wrote:

"Good, they must just get on with the court case now! Magashule will play the Stalingrad tactics and prolong the process."

Lovisto Maji commented:

"How do they steal such amounts while we suffering? Master mind is not arrested at all."

Manuel Shafick added:

"The courts must stop giving those politicians bail. They must stay in jail until the court finalises the corruption investigations. They will start singing a different tune when they are in jail."

