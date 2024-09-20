Oswin Appollis could stay at Polokwane City despite being constantly linked with a move away from the PSL club

The winger has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, while a move to Tunisian side Esperance failed to materialise

Local football fans said on social media that they are tired of the speculation and are waiting for an end to Appollis' transfer talks

Despite constant rumours of leaving Polokwane City, Oswin Appollis seems set to stay at the PSL club when the local transfer window ends on Friday, 20 September 2024.

The Polokwane winger has been constantly linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns during the recent transfer window, while there was also overseas interest.

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis is a wanted man.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Eric Ramasike has encouraged Chiefs to break the bank for Appollis, but the player's agent, Lance Davids, said there has yet to be any movement.

Appollis' agent speaks about interest for the player in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Davids said there have been no solid offers for the player, while Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he admires the winger.

Davids said:

"As things stand, there is none - he remains contracted to Polokwane City."

Soweto giants Pirates have also made their interest in Appollis public and reportedly made a player-plus-cash deal for the player.

Fans are frustrated

Local football fans said on social media that they are frustrated by the constant rumours surrounding Appollis, while some think the player will leave Polokwane.

Thato Sthee thinks Appollis made a mistake:

"Aaah, his loss then."

Stingy-skhotane Stingy-skhotane thinks Sundowns will sign Appollis:

"The boy wants to play in the Club World Cup."

Bone Tshepo Moeng has a wish:

"Would have loved to see him at Chiefs because Sundowns and Pirates have strong squads."

Zakhele Sush Drobs is frustrated:

"We are tired of this player, and this is too much."

Thuso Nkosi says Appollis will stay:

"He's staying put at Polokwane City."

