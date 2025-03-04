Benni McCarthy is set to earn R1.48 million per month as head coach of Kenya's Harambee Stars, making him one of Africa's higher-earning coaches

McCarthy’s salary ranks him closely to top African coaches, like Hugo Broos (R1.4 million) and Walid Regragui (R1.3 million)

South African coach Pitso Mosimane earned an average of R1.78 million per month, setting a high benchmark in African football coaching salaries

Benni McCarthy, a celebrated former South African footballer and coach, has recently been appointed as the head coach of Kenya’s national football team, the Harambee Stars.

McCarthy's salary, which has sparked significant attention, is reported to be Ksh 8 million per month.

Converting this into South African rands, McCarthy is set to earn approximately R1.48 million per month.

McCarthy's reported earnings place him among the more lucrative African national team coaches.

McCarthy Among the Higher-Earning African Coaches

McCarthy’s reported earnings place him among the more lucrative African national team coaches.

As of now, the salary figures of top African football coaches are varied, but McCarthy's compensation is competitive on the continent.

For example, Vladimir Petkovic, the head coach of Algeria, leads the pack with a monthly salary of €135,000, which is equivalent to about R2.5 million.

This positions Petkovic as one of the highest-paid coaches in African football, ahead of other prominent figures.

Comparing McCarthy’s Earnings to Other African Coaches

Hugo Broos of South Africa: The South African national team coach earns a monthly salary of €75,000, which is roughly R1.4 million.

This places Broos in a similar range to McCarthy, with only a slight difference in earnings. Walid Regragui of Morocco: The coach of Morocco’s national team, Regragui, earns around €70,000 per month, which converts to approximately R1.3 million.

While slightly lower than McCarthy’s earnings, Regragui still enjoys a competitive salary.

Pitso Mosimane’s Earnings as a Benchmark

South African coach Pitso Mosimane, known for his impressive stints with Al Ahly and other clubs across Africa, serves as a benchmark in African football coaching salaries.

Over a period of three years, from 2020 to 2023, Mosimane reportedly earned over R64 million, averaging R1.78 million per month.

While his monthly earnings exceed McCarthy’s, it is worth noting that Mosimane has an extensive track record in club football, particularly in Egypt.

McCarthy’s Position Among Peers

Considering the reported salaries, McCarthy’s R1.48 million per month salary is competitive but not at the top of the ladder when compared to the highest-paid coaches like Petkovic.

However, it is still impressive for a coach of McCarthy’s profile, especially considering his early career as a national team coach and the challenges he faces with the Kenyan football team.

Benni McCarthy Appointed Kenya's Head Coach

