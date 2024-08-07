After ignoring interest from PSL clubs, striker Elias Mokwana said he chose Esperance because they best suit his ambitions to be a 'winner'

The former Sekhukhune United star moved to Tunisia after impressive displays in the PSL and for Bafana Bafana last season

Local football fans wished Mokwana luck on social media, while others felt the 24-year-old would regret his decision

Bafana Bafana striker Elias Mokwana described himself as a 'winner', which explains why he chose to join Tunisian side Esperance.

The former Sekhukhune forward left Mzansi for the Tunisian champions despite interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bafana Bafana striker Elias Mokwana chose Esperance over PSL giants. Image: Billel Bensalem/APP.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old striker recently sealed his move to Esperance, where he will wear the number seven jersey after his impressive displays last season earned him a Bafana Bafana debut.

Elias Mokwana explains his move to Esperance

Mokwana opens up about his move to Esperance in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mokwana said Esperance was the side that matched his ambitions, and he was grateful for the time he spent at Sekhukhune.

Mokwana said:

"To get more exposure, we all know in Africa that Esperance is one of the biggest teams in the world, so I wanted to come here and experience it. I'm a winner. I'm a player who likes to play on the line, take on the defenders, create opportunities for my teammates, and score goals for myself."

Local fans warned Mokwana

Local football fans wished Mokwana well over social media, while others said he would regret leaving Mzansi for Tunisia.

TL Best Bestinho Lebest applauded Mokwana:

"Great move."

Andrew Sithole said Mokwana made the wrong choice:

"Hope he makes it there. I still think Chiefs was the best option for him."

Skhumbuzo SK Shoba says Mokwana will regret his decision:

"He chose the wrong club; he won't last. If he doesn't like Chiefs, he was supposed to go to Sundowns. Let's hope he won't regret his decision."

Katli Katli says Mokwana accepted the better offer:

"It's simple, the guy got a better offer."

Moxie M Mos predicts the worst:

"He will come back and play in the Motsepe league."

Source: Briefly News