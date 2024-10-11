Ronaldinho has joined the league of club owners after buying into a third-tier team in the United States of America

The American club have a former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns forward in their team

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil also opened up on why he decided to invest the American club

Barcelona and Brazilian legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho, has joined the ownership group of a former Kaizer Chiefs star's current club outside Africa.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star retired from football years ago and is now venturing into investing in the sport.

Ronaldinho buys into former Chiefs star's current club

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Ronaldo has become one of the group owners of American club Greenville Triumph, a third-tier side in the United States of America.

The club plays in the USL League One, which is two tiers below the American top-flight division, Major League Soccer, while their women's team competes in the USL W League.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Leanardo Castro currently plays for the club, joining them after leaving the Glamour Boys in March last year.

The Columbian forward moved to the South African league in 2015, joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Universitario de Sucre.

He spent three seasons with the Brazilians, winning the Premier Soccer League twice and the CAF Champions League before joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2018.

The 35-year-old enjoyed four seasons with the Glamour Boys, making 123 appearances, scoring 29 goals, and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

The former Barcelona forward also explained the reason behind his decision to invest in the United States-based club.

"The passion the Greenville Triumph and Liberty place on youth play through the boys and girls' youth academy teams, and the level of competitive excellence of the Triumph professional team and Liberty pre-professional team is impressive," the 2002 World Cup winner said.

"For me and our group, this is a chance to help soccer's growth at all ages and levels and to be part of a community that values international presence and a unique blend of cultures."

