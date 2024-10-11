Kaizer Chiefs Told to Sign Sundowns Star After His Performance Against Congo

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised to sign a Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder after his wonderful performance against Congo

The South African international started the game alongside Teboho Mokoena in Bafana Bafana midfield setup

The player's situation at Sundowns made a Sport Analyst suggest Amakhosi go all out for him in the next transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs have been told to sign Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Buthasi Aubaas after his top-notch performance in Bafana Bafana's win over Congo in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The South African international was one of the best players in the game and scored a goal to mark his inclusion in the team.

The former TS Galaxy midfielder was paired with Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena, and they both performed solidly despite struggling to break into Manqoba Mngqithi's plan at the club level.

Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Bafana Bafana star Bathusi Aubaas from Mamelodi Sundowns in the next transfer window. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Aubaas from Sundowns

Sports analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, has advised Kaizer Chiefs to try to sign Aubaas from Sundowns.

The 29-year-old midfielder could be the missing piece in Nasreddine Nabi's set-up.

Although Aubaas has only played one game in the Premier Soccer League this season, he had a great match against Congo on Friday evening.

"Aubaas deserves better than the bench role he's been relegated to at Mamelodi Sundowns," he said.

"That performance playing alongside Mokoena in the midfield means he deserves to play every week for Sundowns.

"I don't know why Manqoba Mngqithi keeps benching a quality player like him; I am glad he was able to showcase what the Brazilians are missing.

"Aubaas' situation at Sundowns buttresses the point that many top teams hoard top talents who should play for other clubs in the PSL.

"Kaizer Chiefs should be all over him in January. They need a midfielder like Aubaas on their team, even if it's a loan move.

"He's not playing for Sundowns; he has only featured in one game this season in the league, and that's poor for a player with so much talent."

