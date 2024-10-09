Mamelodi Sundowns winger Neo Maema said he is pushing for a place in Manqoba Mngqithi's starting line-up

The winger said Masandawana are playing a more attacking style of football under Mngqithi compared to former coach Rhulani Mokwena

Local football fans admired Maema on social media, saying the player has too much quality to be on the bench and should consider an exit from Sundowns

Winger Neo Maema says he supports the new technical team at Mamelodi Sundowns and hopes to earn a place in the starting line-up this season.

The 29-year-old winger is behind Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners in the pecking order at Sundowns, but he is still committed to playing for new coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Despite winning the PSL with a record points tally, Sundowns fired coach Rhulani Mokwena, currently at Wydad Casablanca, and promoted Mngqithi from his role as first-team coach.

Neo Maema wants to earn his place at Mamelodi Sundowns

Maema speaks about Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Maema said the one notable change under the new management is that the club have adopted a more attacking mindset.

Maema said:

"I think the coach [Mngqithi] actually mentioned numerous times when the media asked him how we are playing, and he said we are playing a bit quicker. That's what you see with the profile of players that we get – we have Tashreeq [Matthews], [Iqraam] Rayners; they are quicker when it goes to the final third, so I don't think I'm in any position to say my feelings about it, I can only support the current technical team."

Fans want Maema to play

Local football fans admired Maema on social media, saying the winger is too talented to be a benchwarmer.

Hwayahwayane Hwayane Hwayi is a Downs fan:

"Sundowns must go all out in every cup this season, starting with this Carling Knockout. We must send a strong message: the league and both domestic cups belong to us."

LJ Cebekhulu wants Maema to play more:

"I can't believe that he's a benchwarmer."

Halala Ngobese says Maema must leave Sundowns:

"This one must follow Sipho Mbule if he wants to play for the national team."

Tebogo Alfred is a fan:

"This boy is a star; I wish he gets more game time."

Sifiso P. Mhlanga asked a question:

"Is this guy still playing?"

