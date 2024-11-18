Overseas Mzansi Striker Picks the Next Destination for an Orlando Pirates Prodigy
- Dino Ndlovu has selected the European countries he believes will be the ideal destination for Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng
- The 20-year-old has set the PSL alight since his breakthrough campaign last season and has been largely tipped for a future in Europe
- Local football fans backed Mofokeng to earn a move overseas, while some fans wanted the star to spray in Mzansi
Well-travelled Mzansi striker Dino Ndlovu has told Relebohile Mofokeng to pick countries where he will play.
Ndlovu spent most of his career playing across Europe and said the Orlando Pirates star must consider playing time when picking his next club.
Since breaking into the Pirates' first team last season, Mofokeng has been tipped for a move overseas, while his father, Sechaba, said the Netherlands would be his ideal choice.
Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted overseas interest
Ndlovu speaks about Mofokeng in the tweet below:
According to Soccer Laduma, Ndlovu said the player should follow Shandre Campbell's footsteps and choose a country where he can get playing time.
Ndlovu said:
"If he can go to countries where he can play more, like Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, France and Portugal. Those are the countries I feel where he can play more, or the odds will be in his favour. Pirates must do the right thing and allow the boy to move."
Fans back Mofokeng to succeed overseas
Local football fans said on social media that Mofokeng should stay in Mzansi, while most backed the player to be a star overseas.
Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou says Mofokeng must be patient:
"Mofokeng is too young and inexperienced to play orkant."
Molete Tau wants Mofokeng to stay:
"No, we don't want to lose the guy as a country. Only Benni and Pienaar benefitted the country after going overseas. Khune, Modise, Shabalala, Themba Zwane never went overseas but played pivotal roles for Bafana."
Sputnik Sputnik Sputnik backs the move:
"Let him go compete with the best. I trust his ability."
Nevigator Mashigo has a wish:
"I wish he could play for Club Brugge or Anderlecht in Belgium or Sporting or Porto In Portugal."
Phungalomzondooo Shazi rates Mofokeng highly:
"This boy is better than Lamine Yamal, trust me."
