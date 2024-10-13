The Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup organisers have given new update on the scheduled match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs

Gallants casted doubts on their participation in the tournament late yesterday, claiming dispute with the organisers

The match between the two Premier Soccer League sides is part of the big festival launched at Naval hill in the City of Roses

The organisers of the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup (CUFA Cup) have made a final decision on the proposed clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Premier Soccer League rivals Marumo Gallants later today.

The South African league is on break, with clubs taking up friendly games as they prepare for the resumption of the Betway Premiership in a few days.

The newly promoted PSL side earlier released an official statement to confirm that their participation in the competition is seriously doubtful due to a dispute with the organisers.

CUFA Cup organisers make final decision on Chiefs vs Gallants' tie

According to iDiskiTimes, CUFA Cup coordinators have finally confirmed that the game between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Giants will go ahead despite the recent contractual issues with the latter.

The organisers released an official statement confirming that they've resolved the issue with Gallants, and the match will take place this afternoon.

"The CUFA Cup match between Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs will take place as planned today, Sunday 13 Oct at 15:00 kickoff," said the organisers statement.

"This follows the meeting that took place on Sunday morning to resolve the concerns raised by Marumo Gallants.

"We are delighted that the resolution was reached on time, and the supporters will enjoy the match at 15:00.

"The organisers would like to thank all the stakeholders for their supporters in this matter."

The match is expected to start at 15:00 at the Bloemfontein Stadium, but there will be a preliminary match between Mangaung United FC and D'General FC before the main game.

