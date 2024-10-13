Kaizer Chiefs' plan to take part in the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup have been dealt with a huge blow

The Soweto-based club were expected to face one of their Premier Soccer League rivals in the tournament on Sunday afternoon

The Glamour Boys' opponent in the competition have released an official statement concerning their involvement in the tournament

Kaizer Chiefs are set to be met with Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup (CUFA Cup) disappointment after a Premier Soccer League side who were expected to be their opponent released an official statement.

The Betway Premiership is on break currently, and the Glamour Boys wanted to use this opportunity to play some friendly games and keep fit until the league resumes.

The Soweto giants were expected to be in action at the Bloemfontein Stadium on Sunday afternoon(October 13), but their opponent has cast a major doubt on their participation in the competition.

Kaizer Chiefs' opponent release statement on Cufa Cup

According to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs' opponent, Marumo Gallants, have released an official statement concerning their participation in the Cufa Cup.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa claimed that there were contractual disputes between them and the competition organisers, which led to their decision to opt out of the tournament on Sunday.

"Marumo Gallants FC would like to advise its supporters and fans that it is unable to confirm its participation in the CUFA CUP game against Kaizer Chiefs FC on the 13th of October 2024 due to a contractual dispute with the organisers," the club stated.

"Marumo Gallants FC shall advise accordingly should the dispute be resolved on time to confirm participation."

The game between the two Premier Soccer League sides was a big part of the festival, but might eventually fail to happen due to a dispute between the organisers and one of the teams.

