Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have a choice to make between goalkeepers Fiacre Ntwari and Bruce Bvuma

Ntwari has played in all of Chiefs’ matches this season and has conceded in every game for Amakhosi; while he was also beaten four times while playing Rwanda in a recent game

Local football fans shared frustration about both goalkeepers on social media, saying Chiefs need a more reliable player between the posts

After conceding a goal in every match this season, Kaizer Chiefs could look to make a goalkeeping change in their next game.

Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has started every match for Amakhosi so far but has not been in good form after conceding four goals in three games.

The Rwandan, a new arrival from TS Galaxy, also recently conceded four goals in two matches against Benin for his national side.

Fiacre Ntwari is under scrutiny

Chiefs could make Bvuma their new first-choice goalkeeper, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs have backed Ntwari to keep his spot, with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma waiting in the ranks.

The source said:

“Ntwari is the first choice. What happened at the national team has nothing to do with the club. It’s the same with the past three games; it has nothing to do with the coming games. The coach does not believe in changing things just for the sake of changing.”

Fans question Chiefs’s goalkeepers

Amakhosi fans said on social media that they are not confident in both shot-stoppers while Bvuma recently applauded the mindset new coach Nasreddine Nabi has brought to Chiefs.

Itu John agrees with Nabi:

“I remember when Manuel Neuer conceded six goals against Spain. Imagine if Bayern decided he was no longer fit to be number one."

Mo Madibi wants a new face in Chiefs’ post:

“It looks like we are still in need of a goalkeeper.”

Mzikhona Reginald backs the competition:

“Competition is good for a big team.”

Lubabalo Luba Mbuli is not a fan of Bvuma:

“Imagine if Bvuma had played for Chiefs, they would be down there at the bottom as usual. Bvuma and Peterson are not good enough, Chiefs finished tenth because of them.”

Stunner Ngqina is not a fan of both players:

“Bvuma or Ntwari; they have the same poor goalkeeping skills.”

