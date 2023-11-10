Willard Katsande branched out into clothing and is growing his fashion empire

The former Kaizer Chiefs player revealed the newest additions to his Boss Ya Mboka range, which include unisex items

Katsande received praise from his supporters, who encouraged him to keep working hard

Willard Katsande added unisex shirts to his Boss Ya Mboka clothing range and received praise from supporters. Images: kingsalt31

Source: Instagram

Who knew Willard Katsande's fashion photo dumps from years ago would breed a new calling for the former Kaizer Chiefs player? The soccer star is fully invested in his fashion line, Boss Ya Mboka, so much so that he has expanded the line with a unisex range.

Katsande modelled his new clothes with his supportive wife, who rocked the Boss Yomboka line by her man's side.

Willard Katsande expands Boss Yomboka line

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande is expanding his fashion empire with new items for his Boss Ya Mboka range. The fashionista and now taxi boss is chasing multiple streams of income and added a unisex line to accommodate his supporters.

Modelled by himself and his wife, Bonga, the couple showed off their unisex velvet vests and striped Boss Ya Mboka shirts:

"The LEADERSHIP of swag! Couple goals."

Mzansi praise Katsande's clothing range

Fans and followers showered Willard Katsande with praise for his Boss Ya Mboka range as well as the teamwork between him and his wife:

musanganolodge said:

"Loving this one!"

s.gwejana asked:

"Definitely need this one... How much?"

Mwana Wekwa Ruzhero encouranged Katsande:

"We support you man, famba!"

Proud Mugova praised:

"I LIKE THE WAY YOU PUSH YOUR BRAND BRO KEEP IT UP!"

Zefa Zefanias Chaiva said:

"You're so creative mdara... Keep it up we're behind you!"

Aaron Ndhlara posted:

"I always appreciate this couple they work as a family."

Tumza Mpelo responded:

"A couple who Hustle together will always win."

Jamio Kedi said:

"The hardest hustlers in town, love the spirit of pulling together. Respect!!"

Willard Katsande celebrates Stuart Baxter's birthday

In more Willard Katsande updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Katsande wishing his former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter a happy birthday and had soccer fans join in:

"Happiest birthday to him, one of the best coaches Kaizer Chiefs has ever had!"

In 2021, the star midfielder reportedly left Amakhosi after 10 years with the squad.

