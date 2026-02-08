A man showed people a special outfit that he made from recyclable materials

The video of the man's creativity with cans he collects to make a living went viral

The can collector modelled the ensemble that he designed and produced using parts of discarded cans

In a post on TikTok, a man in Ventersburg showed people his amazing fashion creations. The man flexed his unique passion for fashion that he explores while collecting cans.

A man showed his fashion project made out of cans. Image: @lysonmafuta

Source: TikTok

The man found a way to make the most out of his daily hustle. He took to the internet and showed people everything he bought to life with the help of cans he collected for free.

In a post on TikTok, a man, @lysonmafuta, was posing for the camera while wearing clothing made out of cold drink can tops. The man managed to create a floor-length coat and some accessories. He was wearing the can top coat and held two handbags made out of the same material. Watch the video of the man below:

South Africa appreciates men can top outfit

People thought that the man was impressive for coming up with a unique design. Viewers brought up notorious fashionista Somizi Mhlongo, believing he would love the man's outlandish ensemble. Somizi is well known for wearing daring outfits that maximise creativity at events. Many commented on the man's design, complimenting his imaginative project. Read the comments about his can creations below:

Somizi Mhlongo came to mind as viewers saw the viral can coat. Image: @somizimhlongo

Source: Instagram

patPaY RSA applauded the man's fashion design:

"Bro keep believing in yourself 🔥💯 fashion designer will see you bro 🔥"

Ki Ng III thought of Somizi potentially wearing the outfit:

"Hope Somizi Mhlongo will see this because this is art in many ways."

MaNgidi Mchunu🎙️ agreed that Somizi would love the look:

"Make something for Somizi, for sure he will like it."

miss N also mentioned Somizi as a potential client:

"Somizi would love this, I know him put him in through, ninhabi nomona."

Motena Annah Sechai added to the hype over the man's outfit:

@God's blessings upon what you already have started 🙏🏻 🙌 may God open the doors for successful in future time and be still don't what people are saying 🙏🏻@

@Mercy🙏 loved the man's can outfit:

"I was gonna buy that jacket and handbag, but you're far. I'm in Johannesburg.... keep hustling brother, that's great work."

Mthandeni encouraged the man's fashion design:

"One day we will see your designer at Balenciaga fashion show🔥"

Sabelo Bhengu was impressed by the man's fashion project:

"Talent elibheda kanje😭(talent so crazy.)"

